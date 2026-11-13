The Traitors: New Blood Recap for 11/12/2026

This week’s episode of The Traitors: New Blood on NBC opens up with the Round Table discussion, with Kriste coming for Wyatt, who is defended by Shane.

Wyatt, for his part, goes after Joe, saying he is too nice to be real….or too good to be true. He also points out that Joe was close to Tomica, making him think that they were in cahoots.

In a 6-3-1 vote, Joe is banished from the castle and reveals that he is a Traitor, leaving Katie as the cheese, er, Traitor who stands alone. Kriste, Katie and Joe voted to get rid of Wyatt, while Shane voted for Kriste.

Katie is on her own and wants to figure out Victor’s next plan of action….while Kriste and Ben take a good look at Katie’s gameplay, thinking that there is more than meets the eye.

Speaking of our lone Traitor, she must offer up an ultimatum to a Faithful and turn them into a Traitor…or else they will be murdered! She decides on Shane, who is all too happy to take on the new role.

They later decide their main targets are Ben, Clyde and Abbey, with Ben being murdered.

Mission! Everyone is in a barn, where they must dig through troughs and race to do shield like puzzles. They will be blindfolded at certain times as well. They will then turn into shields which will later be given out. $26,000 is also on the line,

Shane and Katie complete the puzzle in three rounds….even though Shane destroys his, Clyde’s and Victor’s, while leaving Jay’s, Wyatt’s and Abbey’s alone.

The blindfolding and moving around makes everyone suspicious of everyone…..and we find out more in the season finale next week.

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