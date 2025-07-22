Tony Awards 2024 Nominees Announced

Tony Award nominations were announced today on CBS MORNINGS by Tony Award winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry for THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS®. As previously announced, Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose returns to host the 2024 Tony Awards for the third time, live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

CBS and Pluto TV will present THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS. The celebration commences when the first round of Tony Awards is presented to audiences on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service. Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “ET” channel.

Nominees for THE 77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS were selected by an independent committee of 44 theatre professionals appointed by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. The 2024 Tony Awards, which honor theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

This year, “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Stereophonic” lead with 13 nominations each.

The list of nominations follows.

Nominations for the 2024 American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards®:

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing

Best Book of a Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Kristoffer Diaz

The Notebook

Bekah Brunstetter

The Outsiders

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine

Suffs

Shaina Taub

Water for Elephants

Rick Elice

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Days of Wine and Roses

Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel

Here Lies Love

Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim

Lyrics: David Byrne

The Outsiders

Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine

Stereophonic

Music & Lyrics: Will Butler

Suffs

Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Brody Grant, The Outsiders Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along Dorian Harewood, The Notebook Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Eden Espinosa, Lempicka Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play Will Brill, Stereophonic Eli Gelb, Stereophonic Jim Parsons, Mother Play Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic Corey Stoll, Appropriate Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical Joshua Boone, The Outsiders Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen Amber Iman, Lempicka Nikki M. James, Suffs Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Best Scenic Design of a Play dots, Appropriate dots, An Enemy of the People Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding David Zinn, Stereophonic Best Scenic Design of a Musical See also MeTV to Obtain The Waltons AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants David Korins, Here Lies Love Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design of a Play Dede Ayite, Appropriate Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch David Zinn, An Enemy of the People Best Costume Design of a Musical Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Paul Tazewell, Suffs Best Lighting Design of a Play Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic Jane Cox, Appropriate Natasha Katz, Grey House Best Lighting Design of a Musical Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders Best Sound Design of a Play Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane Tom Gibbons, Grey House Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic Best Sound Design of a Musical M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen Cody Spencer, The Outsiders Best Direction of a Play Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding Best Direction of a Musical Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen Leigh Silverman, Suffs Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Choreography Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders Justin Peck, Illinoise Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants Best Orchestrations Timo Andres, Illinoise Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along Best Play Jaja’s African Hair Braiding Author: Jocelyn Bioh Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Chris Jennings, Madison Wells Live, LaChanze, Taraji P. Henson Mary Jane Author: Amy Herzog Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Chris Jennings Mother Play Author: Paula Vogel Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Lisa Lawer Post, Salman and Vienn Al-Rashid, Courtney Lederer and Mark Thierfelder, Jerry and Roz Meyer, Alix L.L. Ritchie, Jayne Baron Sherman Prayer for the French Republic Author: Joshua Harmon Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Chris Jennings Stereophonic Author: David Adjmi Producers: Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, Ashley Melone, Nick Mills, Jillian Robbins, Stella La Rue, Alex Levy & David Aron, Dori Berinstein, James Bolosh, Burnt Umber Productions, The Cohn Sisters, Cathy Dantchik, Alexander R. Donnelly, Emerald Drive, Federman Koenigsberg, Dann Fink, Ruth Hendel, Larry Hirschhorn, Jenen Rubin, John Gore Organization, Willette & Manny Klausner, LAMF Protozoa, Katrina McCann, Stephanie P. McClelland, No Guarantees, Marissa Palley & Daniel Aron, Anna Schafer, Soto Namoff Productions, Sean Walsh, Bruce & Peggy Wanta, Hillary Wyatt, deRoy Howard, Winkler & Smalberg, 42nd.club, Craig Balsam, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Jonathan Demar, Douglas Denoff, DJD Productions, Echo Lake Entertainment, Faliro House, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Gabay, GFour Productions, Candy Kosow Gold, Wes Grantom, Rachel Bendit & Mark Bernstein, Playwrights Horizons, Adam Greenfield, Leslie Marcus, Carol Fishman Best Musical Hell’s Kitchen Producers: AK Worldwide Media, Inc., Roc Nation, DML Productions, Mandy Hackett, The Sunshine Group, Julie Yorn, The Jacobs Family, No Guarantees Productions, Front Row Productions, Sharpton Swindal Productions, Grove Entertainment, The Jaime Family, John Gore Organization, Terria Joseph, Andy Nahas, James L. Nederlander, Candy Spelling, Clara Wu Tsai, Universal Music Publishing, Independent Presenters Network, Della Pietra Spark Theatricals, Today Tix ARGU, Score 3 Partners, Aaron Lustbader, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham See also NBC Releases Fall 2025 Schedule Illinoise Producers: Orin Wolf, Seaview, John Styles, David Binder, Emily Blavatnik, Susan Rose, ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann, David F. Schwartz, Patrick Catullo, Jon B. Platt, Diamond & Melvin, Nelson & Tao, Ruth Hendel, Elysabeth Kleinhans, Ted & Mary Jo Shen, Putnam & Thau, Chase & F.K.R., GJJJM Productions, Steve & Leticia Trauber, Tim Forbes, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Park Avenue Armory, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Nate Koch, TT Partners, Fisher Center at Bard

The Outsiders Producers: The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Angelina Jolie, Betsy Dollinger, Jonathan & Michelle Clay, Cristina Marie Vivenzio, The Shubert Organization, LaChanze & Marylee Fairbanks, Debra Martin Chase, Sony Music Masterworks, Jamestown Revival Theater, Jennifer & Jonathan Allan Soros, Tanninger Entertainment, Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, Geffen Playhouse/Howard Tenenbaum/Linda B. Rubin, Kevin Ryan, Mistry Theatrical Ventures, Galt & Irvin Productions, Tulsa Clarks, Paul & Margaret Liljenquist, Bob & Claire Patterson, Voltron Global Media, James L. Nederlander, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, The John Gore Organization, Independent Presenters Network, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota, Jeffrey Finn, Playhouse Square, Sue Marks, Indelible InK, Lionheart Productions, The Broadway Investor’s Club, Starhawk Productions, Distant Rumble, Green Leaf Partnership, Michael & Elizabeth Venuti, Leslie Kavanaugh, Deborah & Dave Smith, Belle Productions, Chas & Jen Grossman, Miranda & Sahra Esmonde-White, Rungnapa & Jim Teague, Michael & Molly Schroeder, Casey & Chelsea Baugh, James L. Flautt, Jon L. Morris, Becky Winkler, William Moran Hickey, Jr. & William Horan Hickey, III, Oddly Specific Productions, Melissa Chamberlain & Michael McCartney, Rachel Weinstein, Wavelength Productions, Rob O’Neill & Shane Snow, Eric Stine, Cornice Productions, La Jolla Playhouse Suffs Producers: Jill Furman, Rachel Sussman, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, Roy Furman, Allison Rubler, Cue to Cue Productions, Sandy Robertson, Kevin Ryan & Diane Scott Carter, Renee Ring & Paul Zofnass, Walport Productions, Judith Teel Davis & Joe Carroll, Tom D’Angora & Michael D’Angora, Louise Gund, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Stone Arch Theatricals/Mayer Productions, Xan Weiser/Matters of the Art, Nothing Ventured Productions, Christin Brecher, Chutzpah Productions, Morgan Steward, 16 Sunset Productions, The Broadway Investor’s Club, Ari Conte, Rose Maxi, Jennifer Friedland, David Carroll, Julie E. Cohen, The Garelicks, Ruth Ann Harnisch, Meena Harris, John Gore Organization, Laura Lonergan, Sally Martin, Peter May, The Mehiels, Nederlander Presentations, Brian Spector, Candy Spelling, Ed Walson, Zuckerberg/Segal, Needle Productions/Oddly Specific Productions, Alissandra Aronow/Wandi Productions, Craig Balsam/Jennifer Kroman, Burkhardt Jones Productions/Adam Cohen, Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla/Samantha Squeri, Funroe Productions/Kim Khoury, Sheri Clark Henriksen/Robert Tichio, Michelle Noh/Todd B. Rubin, Nick Padgett/Vasi Laurence Water for Elephants Producers: Peter Schneider, Jennifer Costello, Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Seth A. Goldstein, Jane Bergère, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jason M. Brady, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Erica Rotstein & Crista Marie Jackson, Jana Bezdek & Jen Hoguet, John H. Tyson, Rich Entertainment Group, Jeremiah J. Harris, John Gore Organization, Jeff & Shannon Fallick, Patti & Mike Sullivan, Rodney Rigby, Larry Lelli, Bonnie Feld, Yonge Street Theatricals, Larry J. Kroll, The Shubert Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Nancy Gibbs, Jack Lane, Amy & PJ Lampi, Gwen Arment & Vasi Laurence, Mark Parkman Fairview Productions, Nothing Ventured Productions, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Pietra, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, The Glasshouse USA, Willette & Manny Klausner, John Paterakis, Hope Tschopik Schneider, Patty Baker, The Burcaws & Q’d Up Productions, Crescent Road, Cynthia Stroum, Sally Jacobs & Warren Baker, Tawnia Knox & Stuart Snyder, Madison Wells Live & Takonkiet Viravan, Terry H. Morgenthaler, Pamela Moschetti, Gabrielle Palitz & Fahs Productions, The Roehl Family & Chema Verduzco, Shapiro Jensen Schroeder, Tre Amici Productions, We Eat Dreams Productions, Rachel Weinstein, Maik Klokow, Margot Astrachan, Mehr-BB Entertainment

Best Revival of a Play Appropriate Author: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Lisa Lawer Post, Ambassador Theatre Group, Amanda Dubois, Annapurna Theatre, Bad Robot Live An Enemy of the People New Version: Amy Herzog Producers: Seaview, Patrick Catullo, Plan B, Roth-Manella Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Jon B. Platt, Atekwana Hutton, Bob Boyett, Chris & Ashlee Clarke, Cohen-Demar Productions, Andrew Diamond, GI6 Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, Triptyk Studios, Trunfio Ryan, Kate Cannova, DJL Productions Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Leslie Odom, Jr., Louise Gund, Bob Boyett, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, Willette and Manny Klausner, Brenda Boone, Salman Moudhy Al-Rashid, Creative Partners Productions, Irene Gandy, Kayla Greenspan, Mark and David Golub Productions, Kenny Leon, John Gore Organization, W3 Productions, Morwin Schmookler, Van Kaplan, Ken Greiner, Patrick W. Jones, Nicolette Robinson, National Black Theatre, Alan Alda, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington, The Shubert Organization See also Young Sheldon Recap for A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog Best Revival of a Musical Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Producers: ATG Productions, Underbelly, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Wessex Grove, Julie Boardman, Tom Smedes, Peter Stern, Heather Shields, Caiola Productions, Kate Cannova, Adam Blanshay Productions & Nicolas Talar, Aleri Entertainment, Alex Levy Productions, Bunny Rabbit Productions, D’Angora Padgett Productions, Cyrene Esposito, David Treatman, Eddie Redmayne, The Array IV, Bad Robot Live, BlueJay Productions, Grace Street Creative Group, Iocane Productions, Jim Kierstead, Marco Santarelli, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, George Waud, Yonge Street Theatricals, Federman Koenigsberg Productions/Sara Beth Zivitz, Tina Marie Casamento/Jennifer Johns, M. Kilburg Reedy/Tilman Kemmler, Greenspan Proffer/Kat Kit 4, Patty Baker/Matthew Christopher Pietras, Broadway Strategic Return Fund/Red Mountain Theatre Company, Evan Coles/The Cohn Sisters, Nolan Doran/Fakston Productions, Epic Theatricals/Jeffrey Grove, Jessica Goldman Foung/Andrew Paradis, William Frisbie Tilted Marguerite Steed Hoffman/Willette & Manny Klausner, Vasi Laurence/Stephen C Byrd, Brian & Dayna Lee/City Cowboy Productions, Maybe This Time/3D Productions, Nothing Ventured Productions/Theatre Producers of Color, Perfectly Marvelous/Catherine Schreiber & Co, Second Act/Freedom Theatricals, SSP Holdings/Todd & Bronwyn Bradley, Two Ladies/Nicole Eisenberg, Ilana Waldenberg/W Stage Productions, The Wolf Pack/Burnt Umber Productions, The Shubert Organization

Gutenberg! The Musical! Producers: Ambassador Theatre Group, Patrick Catullo, Bad Robot Live, Seth A. Goldstein, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Runyonland Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Timothy Bloom, Larry Lelli, Alchemation, The Council, Crescent Road, Wendy Federman, Marcia Goldberg, Hariton deRoy, LD Entertainment, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Spencer Ross, Independent Presenters Network, Medley Houlihan/Score 3 Partners, Tryptyk Studios/Iris Smith, Jonathan Demar/Griffin Dohr, Andrew Diamond/Alexander Donnelly, Futurehome Productions/Koenigsberg Subhedar, Roy Gabay/Nicole Eisenberg, Jessica R. Jenen/Linda B. Rubin, Daniel Powell/Amplify Pictures, Jeremy Wein/Walport Productions, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini Merrily We Roll Along Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, Jeff Romley, Debbie Bisno, Lang Entertainment Group, OHenry Productions, Winkler & Smalberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Timothy Bloom, Creative Partners Productions, Eastern Standard Time, Fakston Productions, Marc David Levine, No Guarantees, Ted & Mary Jo Shen, Gilad Rogowsky, Playing Field, Key to the City Productions, Richard Batchelder/Trunfio Ryan, FineWomen Productions/Henry R. Muñoz, III, Thomas Swayne/Lamar Richardson, Abrams Corr/Mary Maggio, Osh Ashruf/Brenner-Ivey, Craig Balsam/PBL Productions, deRoy DiMauro Productions/Medley Houlihan, Andrew Diamond/Katler-Solomon Productions, Dodge Hall Productions/Carl Moellenberg, Friedman Simpson/Vernon Stuckelman, William Frisbie/J.J. Powell, Robert Greenblatt/Jonathan Littman, Cleveland O’Neal, III/Tom Tuft, Roth-Manella Productions/Seaview, New York Theatre Workshop The Who’s Tommy Producers: Stephen Gabriel, Ira Pittelman, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Mary Maggio & Scott Abrams, Tom Tuft and Glenn Fuhrman, Batman Harris/Elliott Cornelious, Laura Matalon/Spencer Waller, Richard Winkler, Sheldon Stone, Firemused Productions/Stone Arch Theatricals, Leonoff Federman Wolosky Productions/Koenigsberg Batchelder, Roy Putrino/Narang Moran, Rich Martino, Aged in Wood/Lee Sachs, Paul and Margaret Liljenquist, R & R Productions, Marla McNally Phillips, Merrie Robin, O’Neill Snow, Work Light Productions, Nederlander Presentations, Independent Presenters Network, John Gore Organization, Palomino Performing Arts, Wavelength Productions, Robert Nederlander, Jr., Botwin Ignal Dawson, Jamie deRoy, Betsy Dollinger, Stacey Woolf Feinberg, Gold Weinstein, Tyce Green, Jenen Rubin, Jim Kierstead, Marco Santarelli, Nancy Timmers, Thomas B. McGrath, Olympus Theatricals, Goodman Theatre Tony Nominations by Production Hell’s Kitchen – 13 Stereophonic – 13 The Outsiders – 12 Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club – 9 Appropriate – 8 Merrily We Roll Along – 7 Water for Elephants – 7 Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch – 6 Suffs – 6 An Enemy of the People – 5 Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – 5 Here Lies Love – 4 Illinoise – 4 Mary Jane – 4 Mother Play – 4 Days of Wine and Roses – 3 Doubt: A Parable – 3 Lempicka – 3 The Notebook – 3 Prayer for the French Republic – 3 Back to the Future: The Musical – 2 Grey House – 2 The Great Gatsby – 1 Gutenberg! The Musical! – 1 Monty Python’s Spamalot – 1 Patriots – 1 Uncle Vanya – 1 The Who’s Tommy – 1