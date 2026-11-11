Randall England Passes Away at 75

Sad news for the world of soaps tonight. Randall England, best known for playing super villain Jack Slater on General Hospital, has died. He was 75 years old.

According to Deadline, the actor passed away on September 25 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

His loved ones described him as a man who “lived a life full of interesting people and stories” and considered being “Pappaw” to his grandchildren his favorite role.

In addition to his infamous soap role, Randall appeared in Hellborn, Cat City, Dallas, The Young and the Restless, Beverly Hills Chihuahua and Baywatch, as well as many other shows and movies. He was also known for his work in the music and modeling industry.

“Charming, loving, and generous with his time and energy, Randall was someone people could count on,” his obituary read. “Friends, family, and former students have remembered his authenticity and the steady presence he offered in their lives. He offered encouragement and advice freely. His legacy lives on in the people he loved, taught, and supported,” People reported.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]