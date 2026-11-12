Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/12/2026

The season finale of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox opens right where we left off with both teams being brought into interrogation. Matt Barnes is already on their bad list for trying to hide.

The interrogators talk to each recruit and plan on getting information from them one by one….with an Umpire (whose identity is hidden) running it all.

Ash tells David Charvet to strip down and tell him that he stinks. He tries to make him admit he is a ladies man.

Dilksy talks to Candace Cameron Bure, and she says she is an actress who has been an action hero.

Alexia Umansky tells her interrogator she was brought there by mistake and is wearing fatigues since her luggage was stolen.

Erine has Collin Gosselin, who admits he likes to eat when she comments on his belly. She also says she likes his hair and asks about his love life, almost acting like she is hitting on him.

All the while, the staff is watching and commenting on what they see.

David is asked about his Rain tattoo (in Chinese lettering) in honor of his daughter. Ash writes Rain on his chest as he is told to get dressed.

Hannah Stocking struggles and is told she isn’t smart by Erine.

Matt is also told to strip and also has his tattoos commented on….and ruined by magic marker….even the tattoo honoring his MOM! His LATE MOM! Okay, I know this is supposed to be tough, but that is plain cruel.

Alycia Baumgardner is told that she sounds like a robot as she strips and admits she is tired. She gives a bit of an attitude and is threatened to have the smirk taken off her face, earning her the title of problem child.

Everyone is taken into a room where they are subjected to sounds such as a baby crying and other disturbing noises. Alycia can no longer do it and VWs.

One by one, each recruit gives their cover story as to why they were behind enemy lines. The cover story is that they are doing an action movie and to find ways to do promotion. The interrogators try to poke holes in the story so they break and fall apart.

Matt and Hannah are pretending to be a couple, but the gig is up since Matt cannot show emotion about his girlfriend not missing him, while Hannah cannot answer anything and uses humor to cope. However, she forgets his mom is dead and says she is nervous about meeting her.

The interrogators are angry and all but threaten Hannah.

Alexia says she is just the assistant to Matt and Hannah, using her reality show past to help her get through her own interrogation.

Matt says Alexia is too short when asked if they are having an affair…and then insults Erine. She is not a happy bunny and makes the guard take him away.

Candace holds her own despite Erine pushing her to tell the truth, while David annoys the interrogators with his attitude and acting light ‘the lights are on and no one is home.’

Collin says he is method acting and it was a bad idea. He also beats around the bush about his relationship with David, as to not throwing him under the bus. He then talks about his parents getting divorced and being separated from his siblings. He almost breaks, but refuses to show emotion.

David is tortured with water and threatened when he continues to give nothing. He is disqualified by the Umpire and gets a hug from Foxy.

Matt and Hannah are punished for their lies about their faux relationship. They are put into a hole and are being buried alive by Alexia. She refuses to admit they are lying so she is also put into a hole and buried.

Hannah contiues with her lie about meeting Matt’s mom…..and he says his mom is dead. The story is unraveling and Erine is screaming at them for being liars.

Matt is forced to bury Hannah……and since they refuse to admit they are lying, they are disqualified.

Collin and Candace are put in cages that are rattled and tossed with water. He keeps getting punished, which she says she kind of enjoys. They both hold their own and then, along with Alexia are put into a water torture chamber. They hold onto their stories until they are told to admit they are in the military….which they all deny.

Collin, Candace and Alexia all PASS!!!! They win this season and I am crying tears of joy for all of them!