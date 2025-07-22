St Denis Medical Sneak Peek

Premiering November 12, 2024 on NBC with Back-To-Back Episodes.

Streaming The Next Day on Peacock.

From the team behind “Superstore” comes “St. Denis Medical,” a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, who also serves as showrunner. Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer, Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu also executive produce. Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi star. “St. Denis Medical” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Spitzer Holding Company.