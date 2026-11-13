Sam Hartman is the New Bachelor

Sam Hartman is changing the game as the leading man of the 30th season of “The Bachelor.” The 27-year-old pro athlete is ready to find his forever teammate. With the same leadership and heart that won over fans on the field, Hartman will begin handing out roses as he searches for love. “The Bachelor” Season 30 premieres Sunday, March 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC and streams next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

A Charlotte, North Carolina, native, Hartman plays for the NFL’s Washington Commanders and is a standout alum of Wake Forest and Notre Dame, where he set legendary ACC records, including most career touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games. A fan favorite from the documentary series “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” the charismatic heartthrob is ready to find a win off the field.

“The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company. Scott Teti, Jason Ehrlich and Andy Frank serve as executive producers.