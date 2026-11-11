Anthony Clark Passes Away at 62

Sad news for the comedy world tonight. Anthony Clark, best known for his role as Greg on the hit sitcom Yes, Dear, has died. He was 62 years old.

His friend and former co-star Mike O’Malley confirmed his death via social media.

Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again. Attached are some snapshots from our last episode of “Yes Dear” which ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes. Rest in peace. Tony. — Mike O’Malley (@TheMikeOMalley) November 11, 2026

In addition to Yes, Dear, Anthony appeared on Ellen, The Rock, Boston Common and Soul Man, as well as many other projects in his decades long career. He was also known for his work as a standup comedian.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator See also Deliverance Star Ned Beatty Dead at 83 Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts