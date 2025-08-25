Temptation Island’s Valentin Interviewed

What made you decide to go on the show?

I figured if I don’t have enough time in my daily life, because of work and running my clothing brand, to meet a fine & intelligent beauty… why not take an opportunity that will allow me to invest some time into an experience where I will get a chance to maybe meet one? I thought it would be great to get to know someone without having my phone and a bunch of distractions and be able to fully focus just on her.

Other than the ‘temptation,’ what was the biggest challenge about the show?

One of the biggest challenges was convincing the girls to give you a chance without bashing their partner they came to the island with! Not to make yourself look better, but instead to be a gentleman, all while showing them what exactly you have to offer and getting enough attention from one of them to hopefully get a chance at getting a date. I felt like I did this without looking too aggressive.

What did you learn about yourself while doing the show?

I learned while being on the island that it’s very — and I mean VERY — important to fully listen to what a female has to say. Not just pretend to listen, but actually hear them out fully. Luckily, we had the time on the beautiful island of Maui to hear each one of these girls’ stories. The truth of the matter is, even if we did not end up with one of them, we knew we could help them in one way or another through some good conversation.

What do you hope the people at home watching learn about relationships?

I really hope people at home realize how close they are from not being with the right person because of assumptions and past resentment. Communication is a big key. If you assume, you will resent each other for life and the relationship will fail. Always communicate, share good laughs and have sex in random places. Build a bond that even at the worst times you’ll know that person will always have your back even if you are miles apart with no way to communicate. When both parties go through the worst of times together, they can really build a special bond. It takes real time and real effort. Good things take hard work, especially a relationship.

Describe the experience in three words.

Sensational, charming and therapeutic.

Has your viewpoint on relationships changed since being on the show?

Surprisingly, even in the times where we have so many choices and people are less likely to commit because of social media and access to a bunch of dating apps, there are still some really strong relationships out there. This should give some of the hopeless romantics out there some hope. Keep looking and don’t give up!

What is a fun fact about yourself that might surprise viewers?

I’m not as much of a mama’s boy as people think, but I’m very reserved about who and how many people I let into my world. On social media, I seem to be a very open and outgoing person. I would say that I’m outgoing, but I’m not open.

Anything else you would like to share with viewers?

One thing I would suggest is to put down your phone and stop with the dating apps, Facebook and Instagram. Go meet women and/or men in real life. When you’re in the moment, you can have a genuine and real conversation. Also, always make time for your partner and build a bond with someone that only death could break.

