Grammy Awards: 2026 Winners

Here are all the winners for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Congratulations to all!

Album of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out

Justin Bieber: Swag

Kendrick Lamar: GNX

Lady Gaga: Mayhem

Leon Thomas: Mutt

Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend

Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia

Record of the Year

Bad Bunny: “DTMF”

Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”

Chappell Roan: “The Subway”

Doechii: “Anxiety”

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”

Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

Song of the Year

Bad Bunny: “DTMF”

WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”

Doechii: “Anxiety”

Huntr/x: “Golden”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”

Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

Best New Artist

Addison Rae

Alex Warren

Katseye

Leon Thomas

Lola Young

The Marías

WINNER: Olivia Dean

Sombr

Best Pop Solo Performance

Chappell Roan: “The Subway”

Justin Bieber: “Daisies”

Lady Gaga: “Disease”

WINNER: Lola Young: “Messy”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber: Swag

WINNER: Lady Gaga: Mayhem

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful

Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend

Teddy Swims: I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)

Best Música Urbana Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Feid: Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado

J Balvin: Mixteip

Nicki Nicole: Naiki

Trueno: EUB Deluxe

Yandel: Sinfónico (En Vivo)

Best Contemporary Country Album

Eric Church: Evangeline vs. the Machine

WINNER Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken

Kelsea Ballerini: Patterns

Miranda Lambert: Postcards From Texas

Tyler Childers: Snipe Hunte

Best Rap Album

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out

Glorilla: Glorious

JID: God Does Like Ugly

WINNER: Kendick Lamar: GNX

Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia

Best Rap Song

Clipse: “The Birds Don’t Sing” [ft. John Legend, Voices of Fire]

Doechii: “Anxiety”

Glorilla: “TGIF”

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]

Tyler, the Creator: “Sticky” [ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne]

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy & Meek Mill: “Proud of Me”

JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack: “Wholeheartedly”

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”

PartyNextDoor & Drake: “Somebody Loves Me”

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody: “WeMaj”

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B: “Outside”

WINNER: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice: “Chains & Whips”

Doechii: “Anxiety”

Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]

Tyler, the Creator: “Darling, I” [ft. Teezo Touchdown]

Best R&B Album

Coco Jones: Why Not More?

Giveon: Beloved

Ledisi: The Crown

WINNER: Leon Thomas: Mutt

Teyana Taylor: Escape Room

Best Progressive R&B Album

Bilal: Adjust Brightness

Destin Conrad: Love on Digital

WINNER: Durand Bernarr: Bloom

Flo: Access All Areas

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon: Come as You Are

Best R&B Song

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”

Durand Bernarr: “Overqualified”

WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”

Leon Thomas: “Yes It Is”

Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr: “Here We Are”

Lalah Hathaway: “Uptown”

Ledisi: “Love You Too”

WINNER: Leon Thomas: “Vibes Don’t Lie”

SZA: “Crybaby”

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”

Justin Bieber: “Yukon”

WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”

Leon Thomas: “Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)”

Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Laura Veltz

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Blake Mills

WINNER: Cirkut

Dan Auerbach

Dijon

Sounwave

Best Immersive Audio Album

Duckwrth: All American F**k Boy

WINNER: Justin Gray: Immersed

Tearjerkers: Tearjerkers

Trio Mediæval: Yule

Various Artists: An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Alison Krauss & Union Station: Arcadia

Cam: All Things Light

Japanese Breakfast: For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)

WINNER: Pino Palladino & Blake Mills: That Wasn’t a Dream

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver: SABLE, fABLE

WINNER: The Cure: Songs of a Lost World

Hayley Williams: Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Tyler, the Creator: Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg: Moisturizer

Best Alternative Music Performance

Bon Iver: “Everything Is Peaceful Love”

WINNER: The Cure: “Alone”

Hayley Williams: “Parachute”

Turnstile: “Seein’ Stars”

Wet Leg: “Mangetout”

Best Rock Album

Deftones: Private Music

Haim: I Quit

Linkin Park: From Zero

WINNER: Turnstile: Never Enough

Yungblud: Idols

Best Rock Performance

Amyl and the Sniffers: “U Should Not Be Doing That”

Hayley Williams: “Mirtazapine”

Linkin Park: “The Emptiness Machine”

Turnstile: “Never Enough”

WINNER: Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II: Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)”

Best Rock Song

Hayley Williams: “Glum”

WINNER: Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”

Sleep Token: “Caramel”

Turnstile: “Never Enough”

Yungblud: “Zombie”

Best Dance Pop Recording

WINNER: Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”

PinkPantheress: “Illegal”

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco: “Bluest Flame”

Tate McRae: “Just Keep Watching”

Zara Larsson: “Midnight Sun”

Best Music Film

Devo: Devo

Diane Warren: Relentless

WINNER: John Williams: Music by John Williams

Pharrell Williams: Piece by Piece

Raye: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Best Music Video

Clipse: “So Be It”

WINNER: Doechii: “Anxiety”

OK Go: “Love”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

Sade: “Young Lion”

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Elton John & Brandi Carlile “Never Too Late (From the Film Elton John: Never Too Late)”

WINNER: Huntr/x: “Golden”

Jayme Lawson: “Pale, Pale Moon”

Miles Caton: “I Lied to You”

Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”

Rod Wave: “Sinners”

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

WINNER: Austin Wintory: Sword of the Sea

Gordy Haab: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Pinar Toprak: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires

Wilbert Roget, II: Helldivers 2

Wilbert Roget, II & Cody Matthew Johnson: Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Powell: How to Train Your Dragon

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz: Wicked

Kris Bowers: The Wild Robot

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson: Sinners

Theodore Shapiro: Severance: Season 2

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Timothée Chalamet: A Complete Unknown

Various Artists: F1® the Album

Various Artists: KPop Demon Hunters

WINNER: Various Artists: Sinners

Various Artists: Wicked

Best Tropical Latin Album

Alain Pérez: Bingo

Gilberto Santa Rosa: Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2

WINNER: Gloria Estefan: Raíces

Grupo Niche – Clásicos 1.0

Rubén Blades Featuring Roberto Delgado & Orquesta: Fotografías

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bobby Pulido: Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y una Mía – Por la Puerta Grande (En Vivo)

WINNER: Carín León: Palabra de To’s (Seca)

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera: Mala Mía

Grupo Frontera: Y Lo Que Viene

Paola Jara: Sin Rodeos

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aterciopelados: Genes Rebeldes

Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical: Astropical

WINNER: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: Papota

Fito Páez: Novela

Los Wizzards: Algorhythm

Best Latin Pop Album

Alejandro Sanz: ¿Y Ahora Qué?

Andrés Cepeda: Bogotá (Deluxe)

Karol G: Tropicoqueta

WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade: Cancionera

Rauw Alejandro: Cosa Nuestra

Best Remixed Recording

The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake: “Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)”

Huntr/x & David Guetta: “Golden (David Guetta Rem/x)”

WINNER: Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein: “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”

Mariah Carey & Kaytranada: “Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix)”

Soul II Soul: “A Dreams a Dream (Ron Trent Refix)”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: FKA twigs: Eusexua

Fred Again..: Ten Days

PinkPantheress: Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol: Inhale / Exhale

Skrillex: F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak: “No Cap”

Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax: “Victory Lap”

Kaytranada: “Space Invader”

Skrillex: “Voltage”

WINNER: Tame Impala: “End of Summer”

Best Pop/Duo Group Performance

WINNER: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande: “Defying Gravity”

Huntr/x: “Golden”

Katseye: “Gabriela”

Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”

SZA With Kendrick Lamar: “30 for 30”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Christopher Cerrone: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Donnacha Dennehy: Dennehy: Land of Winter

WINNER: Gabriela Ortiz: Ortiz: Dzonot

Shawn E. Okpebholo: Okpebholo: Songs in Flight

Tania León: León: Raíces (Origins)

Best Classical Compendium

Christina Sandsengen: Tombeaux

Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi: Seven Seasons

WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein: Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga

Sandbox Percussion: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Will Liverman: The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Allison Charney & Benjamin Loeb: Alike – My Mother’s Dream

WINNER: Amanda Forsythe, Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs: Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias for Soprano

Devony Smith, Danny Zelibor & Michael Nicolas: In This Short Life

Sidney Outlaw & Warren Jones: Black Pierrot

Susan Narucki & Curtis Macomber: Kurtág: Kafka Fragments

Theo Hoffman & Steven Blier: Schubert Beatles

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Adam Tendler: “Inheritances”

Curtis Stewart & Michael Repper: “Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From “24 Negro Melodies””

Mary Dawood Catlin, Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm: “Hope Orchestrated”

WINNER: Yo-Yo Ma & Andris Nelsons – Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos

Yuja Wang & Andris Nelsons – Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

WINNER: Dalai Lama: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama

Fab Morvan: You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli

Kathy Garver: Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Lovely One: A Memoir

Trevor Noah: Into the Uncut Grass Best Comedy Album

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

WINNER: Nate Bargatze: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem Best Children’s Music Album

Flor Bromley: Herstory

WINNER: Fyütch & Aura V: Harmony

Joanie Leeds & Joya: Ageless: 100 Years Young

Mega Ran: Buddy’s Magic Tree House

Tori Amos: The Music of Tori and the Muses Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNER: Arkai: Brightside

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda & Antonio Sánchez: BEATrio

Bob James & Dave Koz: Just Us

Charu Suri: Shayan

Gerald Clayton: Ones & Twos Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER: Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound: “Donnacha Dennehy: Land of Winter”

Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon: “Lullabies for the Brokenhearted”

Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski: “Slavic Sessions”

Neave Trio: “La mer: French Piano Trios”

Third Coast Percussion: “Standard Stoppages” Best Choral Performance

Anne Akiko Meyers, Los Angeles Master Chorale & Grant Gershon: “Billy Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved”

The Clarion Choir & Steven Fox: “Requiem of Light”

Conspirare & Craig Hella Johnson: “Advena: Liturgies for a Broken World”

The Crossing & David Nally: “David Lang: Poor Hymnal”

WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein: “Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga” Best Opera Recording

Alan Pierson, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street & Silvana Quartet: “Kouyoumdjian: Adoration (Live)”

American Composers Orchestra & Carolyn Kuan: “Huang Ruo: An American Soldier”

Emily D’Angelo, Ellie Dehn, Ben Bliss, Kyle Miller, Greer Grimsley, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Yannick Nézet-Séguin: “Tesori: Grounded (Live)”

WINNER: Houston Grand Opera, Kwamé Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton & J’Nai Bridges: “Jake Heggie: Intelligence”

Irish National Opera & Elaine Kelly: "O'Halloran: Trade / Mary Motorhead" Best Orchestral Performance

WINNER: Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra: “Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie”

Esa-Pekka Salonen – San Francisco Symphony: “Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements”

Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela: “Ravel: Boléro, M. 81”

Michael Repper & National Philharmonic: “Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Op. 46 – Ballade Op. 4 – Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’”

Yannick Nézet-Séguin & The Philadelphia Orchestra: “Still & Bonds: Symphonies & Variations” Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cody Fry: “What a Wonderful World”

Jacob Collier: “Keep an Eye on Summer”

Lawrence: “Something in the Water (Acoustic-ish)”

WINNER: Nate Smith & Säje: “Big Fish”

Seth MacFarlane: “How Did She Look?” Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Cynthia Erivo: “Be Okay”

Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf: “A Child Is Born”

The Westerlies: “Fight On”

WINNER: The 8-Bit Big Band: “Super Mario Praise Break” Best Instrumental Composition

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz: “Train to Emerald City”

Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton: “Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down (From “Sinners” Score)”

Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra: “Live Life This Day: Movement I”

WINNER: Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz: “First Snow”

Sierra Hull: “Lord, That’s a Long Way”

Zain Effendi: “Opening”

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Dmitriy Lipay

WINNER: Elaine Martone

Morten Lindberg

Sergei Kvitko Best Engineered Album, Classical

Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra: Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk District

The Cleveland Orchestra & Franz Welser-Möst: Eastman: Symphony No. 2: Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2

WINNER: Sandbox Percussion: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Third Coast Percussion: Standard Stoppages

Trio Mediæval: Yule Best Regional Roots Music Album

Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet: Live at Vaughan’s

Kyle Roussel: Church of New Orleans

Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band: For Fat Man

Trombone Shorty & New Breed Brass Band: Second Line Sunday

WINNER: Various Artists: A Tribute to the King of Zydeco Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER: Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending Best Jazz Vocal Album

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap: Elemental

Michael Mayo: Fly

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber: Live at Vic’s Las Vegas

WINNER: Samara Joy: Portrait

Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell: We Insist 2025! Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

WINNER: Carla Patullo: Nomadica

Cheryl B. Engelhardt & Gem: According to the Moon

Chris Redding: The Colors in My Mind

Jahnavi Harrison: Into the Forest

Kirsten Agresta-Copely: Kuruvinda Best Reggae Album

Jesse Royal: No Place Like Home

WINNER: Keznamdi: Blxxd & Fyah

Lila Iké: Treasure Self Love

Mortimer: From Within

Vybz Kartel: Heart & Soul Best Global Music Album

Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar: Chapter III: We Return to Light

Burna Boy: No Sign of Weakness

WINNER: Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia: Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo

Shakti: Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)

Siddhant Bhatia: Sounds of Kumbha

Youssou N’Dour – Éclairer le monde: Light the World Best African Music Performance

Ayra Starr & Wizkid: “Gimme Dat”

Burna Boy: “Love”

Davido Featuring Omah Lay: “With You”

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin: “Hope & Love”

WINNER: Tyla: “Push 2 Start” Best Global Music Performance

Angélique Kidjo: “Jerusalema”

Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar: “Daybreak”

WINNER: Bad Bunny: “Eoo”

Ciro Hurtado: “Cantando en el Camino”

Shakti: “Shrini’s Dream (Live)”

Yeisy Rojas: “Inmigrante y Que?” Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Barbra Streisand: The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Elton John & Brandi Carlile: Who Believes in Angels?

Jennifer Hudson: The Gift of Love

Lady Gaga: Harlequin

Laila Biali: Wintersongs

WINNER: Laufey: A Matter of Time Best Alternative Jazz Album

Ambrose Akinmusire: Honey From a Winter Stone

Brad Mehldau: Ride into the Sun

Immanuel Wilkins: Blues Blood

WINNER: Nate Smith: Live-Action

Robert Glasper: Keys to the City Volume One Best Latin Jazz Album

Arturo O’Farrill: The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico (Live at Town Hall)

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra: Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley

WINNER: Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro: A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole

Miguel Zenón Quartet: Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard

Paquito D’Rivera – Madrid-New York Connection Band: La Fleur de Cayenne Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

WINNER: Christian McBride: Without Further Ado, Vol 1

Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band: Lumen

Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra: Basie Rocks!

Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra: Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores

Sun Ra Arkestra: Lights on a Satellite

The 8-Bit Big Band: Orchestrator Emulator Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Branford Marsalis Quartet: Belonging

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade: Trilogy 3 (Live)

John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade: Spirit Fall

WINNER: Sullivan Fortner: Southern Nights

Yellowjackets: Fasten Up Best Jazz Performance

WINNER: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade: “Windows (Live)”

Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield: “Noble Rise”

Michael Mayo: “Four”

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber: “All Stars Lead to You (Live)”

Samara Joy: "Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True" Best Roots Gospel Album

WINNER: The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir: I Will Not Be Moved (Live)

Candi Staton: Back to My Roots

Gaither Vocal Band: Then Came the Morning

The Isaacs: Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah

Karen Peck & New River: Good Answers Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Brandon Lake: King of Hearts

Forrest Frank: Child of God II

WINNER: Israel & New Breed: Coritos, Vol. 1

Lecrae: Reconstruction

Tauren Wells: Let the Church Sing Best Gospel Album

WINNER: Darrel Walls & PJ Morton: Heart of Mine

Tamela Mann: Live Breathe Fight

Tasha Cobbs Leonard: Tasha

Tye Tribbett: Only on the Road (Live)

Yolanda Adams: Sunny Days Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WINNER: Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll: “Hard Fought Hallelujah”

Darrel Walls & PJ Morton: “Amazing”

Elevation Worship, Chris Brown & Brandon Lake: “I Know a Name”

Forrest Frank: “Your Way’s Better”

Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.: “Headphones” Best Gospel Performance/Song

WINNER: Cece Winans & Shirley Caesar: “Come Jesus Come”

Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts: “Still (Live)”

Kirk Franklin: “Do It Again”

Pastor Mike Jr.: “Amen”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend: “Church” Best Folk Album

WINNER: I’m With Her: Wild and Clear and Blue

Jason Isbell: Foxes in the Snow

Jesse Welles: Under the Powerlines (Live April 2024 – September 2024)

Patty Griffin: Crown of Roses

Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson: What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow Best Bluegrass Album

Alison Krauss & Union Station: Arcadia

WINNER: Billy Strings: Highway Prayers

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter: Carter & Cleveland

Sierra Hull: A Tip Toe High Wire

The Steeldrivers: Outrun Best Americana Album

Jesse Welles: Middle

WINNER: Jon Batiste: Big Money

Larkin Poe: Bloom

Molly Tuttle: So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Willie Nelson: Last Leaf on the Tree Best Americana Roots Song

WINNER: I’m With Her: “Ancient Light”

Jason Isbell: “Foxes in the Snow”

Jesse Welles: “Middle”

Jon Batiste: “Big Money”

Sierra Hull: “Spitfire” Best Americana Performance

Jesse Welles: “Horses”

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter: “Poison in My Well”

WINNER: Mavis Staples: “Godspeed”

Molly Tuttle: “That’s Gonna Leave a Mark”

Sierra Hull: “Boom” Best Historical Album

Doc Pomus: You Can’t Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos

WINNER: Joni Mitchell: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)

Nick Drake: The Making of Five Leaves Left

Various Artists: Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41)

Various Artists: Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para el Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No.39). Best Album Notes

Amanda Ekery: Árabe

Buck Owens and His Buckaroos: Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974

Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland: After the Last Sky

WINNER: Miles Davis: Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings

Sly and the Family Stone: The First Family: Live at the Winchester Cathedral 1967

Wilco: A Ghost Is Born (Expanded Edition) Best Album Cover

Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Djo: The Crux

Perfume Genius: Glory

WINNER: Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia

Wet Leg: Moisturizer Best Recording Package

WINNER: Bruce Springsteen: Tracks II: The Lost Albums

Duran Duran: Danse Macabre: De Luxe

Mac Miller: Balloonerism

Mac Miller: The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)

OK Go: And the Adjacent Possible

Tsunami: Loud Is As

Various Artists: Sequoia Best Contemporary Blues Album

Eric Gales: A Tribute to LJK

Joe Bonamassa: Breakthrough

WINNER: Robert Randolph: Preacher Kids

Samantha Fish: Paper Doll

Southern Avenue: Family Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER: Buddy Guy: Ain’t Done With the Blues

Charlie Musselwhite: Look Out Highway

Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush: Young Fashioned Ways

Maria Muldaur: One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’: Room on the Porch Best American Roots Performance

Alison Krauss & Union Station: “Richmond on the James”

I’m With Her: “Ancient Light”

Jason Isbell: “Crimson and Clay”

Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman: “Lonely Avenue”

WINNER: Mavis Staples: “Beautiful Strangers” Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett: Dollar a Day

Lukas Nelson: American Romance

Margo Price: Hard Headed Woman

Willie Nelson: Oh What a Beautiful World

WINNER: Zach Top: Ain’t in It for My Health Best Country Song

Lainey Wilson: “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton: “A Song to Sing”

Shaboozey: “Good News”

WINNER: Tyler Childers: “Bitin’ List”

Zach Top: “I Never Lie” Best Country Duo/Group Performance

George Strait Featuring Chris Stapleton: “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”

Margo Price Featuring Tyler Childers: “Love Me Like You Used to Do”

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton: “A Song to Sing”

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson: “Trailblazer”

WINNER: Shaboozey & Jelly Roll: “Amen” Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER: Chris Stapleton: “Bad as I Used to Be”

Lainey Wilson: “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Shaboozey: “Good News”

Tyler Childers: “Nose on the Grindstone”

Zach Top: “I Never Lie” Best Metal Performance

Dream Theater: “Night Terror”

Ghost: “Lachryma”

Sleep Token: “Emergence”

Spiritbox: “Soft Spine”

WINNER: Turnstile: “Birds” Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Marc Marcel: Black Shaman

Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton: Pages

Queen Sheba: A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don’t Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places)

Saul Williams & Carlos Niño & Friends: Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople (Live)

WINNER: Skillz: Words for Days, Vol. 1