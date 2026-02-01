Grammy Awards: 2026 Winners
Music

Grammy Awards: 2026 Winners

Sammi Turano

Grammy Awards: 2026 Winners

 

Here are all the winners for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Congratulations to all!

 

Album of the Year
WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out
Justin Bieber: Swag
Kendrick Lamar: GNX
Lady Gaga: Mayhem
Leon Thomas: Mutt
Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend
Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia

 

Record of the Year
Bad Bunny: “DTMF”
Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”
Chappell Roan: “The Subway”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

 

Song of the Year
Bad Bunny: “DTMF”
WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Huntr/x: “Golden”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars “APT.”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

 

Best New Artist
Addison Rae
Alex Warren
Katseye
Leon Thomas
Lola Young
The Marías
WINNER: Olivia Dean
Sombr

 

Best Pop Solo Performance
Chappell Roan: “The Subway”
Justin Bieber: “Daisies”
Lady Gaga: “Disease”
WINNER: Lola Young: “Messy”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

 

Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber: Swag
WINNER: Lady Gaga: Mayhem
Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful
Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend
Teddy Swims: I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)

 

Best Música Urbana Album
WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Feid: Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
J Balvin: Mixteip
Nicki Nicole: Naiki
Trueno: EUB Deluxe
Yandel: Sinfónico (En Vivo)

 

Best Contemporary Country Album
Eric Church: Evangeline vs. the Machine
WINNER Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken
Kelsea Ballerini: Patterns
Miranda Lambert: Postcards From Texas
Tyler Childers: Snipe Hunte

 

Best Rap Album
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out
Glorilla: Glorious
JID: God Does Like Ugly
WINNER: Kendick Lamar: GNX
Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia

 

Best Rap Song
Clipse: “The Birds Don’t Sing” [ft. John Legend, Voices of Fire]
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Glorilla: “TGIF”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]
Tyler, the Creator: “Sticky” [ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne]

 

Best Melodic Rap Performance
Fridayy & Meek Mill: “Proud of Me”
JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack: “Wholeheartedly”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
PartyNextDoor & Drake: “Somebody Loves Me”
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody: “WeMaj”

 

Best Rap Performance
Cardi B: “Outside”
WINNER: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice: “Chains & Whips”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]
Tyler, the Creator: “Darling, I” [ft. Teezo Touchdown]

 

Best R&B Album
Coco Jones: Why Not More?
Giveon: Beloved
Ledisi: The Crown
WINNER: Leon Thomas: Mutt
Teyana Taylor: Escape Room

 

Best Progressive R&B Album
Bilal: Adjust Brightness
Destin Conrad: Love on Digital
WINNER: Durand Bernarr: Bloom
Flo: Access All Areas
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon: Come as You Are

 

Best R&B Song
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”
Durand Bernarr: “Overqualified”
WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”
Leon Thomas: “Yes It Is”
Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”

 

Best Traditional R&B Performance
Durand Bernarr: “Here We Are”
Lalah Hathaway: “Uptown”
Ledisi: “Love You Too”
WINNER: Leon Thomas: “Vibes Don’t Lie”
SZA: “Crybaby”

 

Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”
Justin Bieber: “Yukon”
WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”
Leon Thomas: “Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)”
Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”

 

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Laura Veltz
Tobias Jesso Jr.

 

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Blake Mills
WINNER: Cirkut
Dan Auerbach
Dijon
Sounwave

 

Best Immersive Audio Album
Duckwrth: All American F**k Boy
WINNER: Justin Gray: Immersed
Tearjerkers: Tearjerkers
Trio Mediæval: Yule
Various Artists: An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live)

 

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Alison Krauss & Union Station: Arcadia
Cam: All Things Light
Japanese Breakfast: For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)
WINNER: Pino Palladino & Blake Mills: That Wasn’t a Dream

 

Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver: SABLE, fABLE
WINNER: The Cure: Songs of a Lost World
Hayley Williams: Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Tyler, the Creator: Don’t Tap the Glass
Wet Leg: Moisturizer

 

Best Alternative Music Performance
Bon Iver: “Everything Is Peaceful Love”
WINNER: The Cure: “Alone”
Hayley Williams: “Parachute”
Turnstile: “Seein’ Stars”
Wet Leg: “Mangetout”

 

Best Rock Album
Deftones: Private Music
Haim: I Quit
Linkin Park: From Zero
WINNER: Turnstile: Never Enough
Yungblud: Idols

 

Best Rock Performance
Amyl and the Sniffers: “U Should Not Be Doing That”
Hayley Williams: “Mirtazapine”
Linkin Park: “The Emptiness Machine”
Turnstile: “Never Enough”
WINNER: Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II: Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)”

 

Best Rock Song
Hayley Williams: “Glum”
WINNER: Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”
Sleep Token: “Caramel”
Turnstile: “Never Enough”
Yungblud: “Zombie”

 

Best Dance Pop Recording
WINNER: Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
PinkPantheress: “Illegal”
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco: “Bluest Flame”
Tate McRae: “Just Keep Watching”
Zara Larsson: “Midnight Sun”

 

Best Music Film
Devo: Devo
Diane Warren: Relentless
WINNER: John Williams: Music by John Williams
Pharrell Williams: Piece by Piece
Raye: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

 

Best Music Video
Clipse: “So Be It”
WINNER: Doechii: “Anxiety”
OK Go: “Love”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Sade: “Young Lion”

 

Best Song Written for Visual Media
Elton John & Brandi Carlile “Never Too Late (From the Film Elton John: Never Too Late)”
WINNER: Huntr/x: “Golden”
Jayme Lawson: “Pale, Pale Moon”
Miles Caton: “I Lied to You”
Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”
Rod Wave: “Sinners”

See also  Sammi's Favorite Things: Hypocrite

 

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
WINNER: Austin Wintory: Sword of the Sea
Gordy Haab: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Pinar Toprak: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires
Wilbert Roget, II: Helldivers 2
Wilbert Roget, II & Cody Matthew Johnson: Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune

 

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Powell: How to Train Your Dragon
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz: Wicked
Kris Bowers: The Wild Robot
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson: Sinners
Theodore Shapiro: Severance: Season 2

 

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Timothée Chalamet: A Complete Unknown
Various Artists: F1® the Album
Various Artists: KPop Demon Hunters
WINNER: Various Artists: Sinners
Various Artists: Wicked

 

Best Tropical Latin Album
Alain Pérez: Bingo
Gilberto Santa Rosa: Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2
WINNER: Gloria Estefan: Raíces
Grupo Niche – Clásicos 1.0
Rubén Blades Featuring Roberto Delgado & Orquesta: Fotografías

 

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bobby Pulido: Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y una Mía – Por la Puerta Grande (En Vivo)
WINNER: Carín León: Palabra de To’s (Seca)
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera: Mala Mía
Grupo Frontera: Y Lo Que Viene
Paola Jara: Sin Rodeos

 

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aterciopelados: Genes Rebeldes
Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical: Astropical
WINNER: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: Papota
Fito Páez: Novela
Los Wizzards: Algorhythm

 

Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz: ¿Y Ahora Qué?
Andrés Cepeda: Bogotá (Deluxe)
Karol G: Tropicoqueta
WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade: Cancionera
Rauw Alejandro: Cosa Nuestra

 

Best Remixed Recording
The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake: “Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)”
Huntr/x & David Guetta: “Golden (David Guetta Rem/x)”
WINNER: Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein: “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”
Mariah Carey & Kaytranada: “Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix)”
Soul II Soul: “A Dreams a Dream (Ron Trent Refix)”

 

Best Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: FKA twigs: Eusexua
Fred Again..: Ten Days
PinkPantheress: Fancy That
Rüfüs Du Sol: Inhale / Exhale
Skrillex: F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3

 

Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak: “No Cap”
Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax: “Victory Lap”
Kaytranada: “Space Invader”
Skrillex: “Voltage”
WINNER: Tame Impala: “End of Summer”

 

Best Pop/Duo Group Performance
WINNER: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande: “Defying Gravity”
Huntr/x: “Golden”
Katseye: “Gabriela”
Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”
SZA With Kendrick Lamar: “30 for 30”

 

Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Christopher Cerrone: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Donnacha Dennehy: Dennehy: Land of Winter
WINNER: Gabriela Ortiz: Ortiz: Dzonot
Shawn E. Okpebholo: Okpebholo: Songs in Flight
Tania León: León: Raíces (Origins)

 

Best Classical Compendium
Christina Sandsengen: Tombeaux
Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi: Seven Seasons
WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein: Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga
Sandbox Percussion: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Will Liverman: The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II

 

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Allison Charney & Benjamin Loeb: Alike – My Mother’s Dream
WINNER: Amanda Forsythe, Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs: Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias for Soprano
Devony Smith, Danny Zelibor & Michael Nicolas: In This Short Life
Sidney Outlaw & Warren Jones: Black Pierrot
Susan Narucki & Curtis Macomber: Kurtág: Kafka Fragments
Theo Hoffman & Steven Blier: Schubert Beatles

 

Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Adam Tendler: “Inheritances”
Curtis Stewart & Michael Repper: “Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From “24 Negro Melodies””
Mary Dawood Catlin, Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm: “Hope Orchestrated”
WINNER: Yo-Yo Ma & Andris Nelsons – Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos
Yuja Wang & Andris Nelsons – Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works

 

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
WINNER: Dalai Lama: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama
Fab Morvan: You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli
Kathy Garver: Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
Ketanji Brown Jackson: Lovely One: A Memoir
Trevor Noah: Into the Uncut Grass

 

Best Comedy Album
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…
WINNER: Nate Bargatze: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

 

Best Children’s Music Album
Flor Bromley: Herstory
WINNER: Fyütch & Aura V: Harmony
Joanie Leeds & Joya: Ageless: 100 Years Young
Mega Ran: Buddy’s Magic Tree House
Tori Amos: The Music of Tori and the Muses

 

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
WINNER: Arkai: Brightside
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda & Antonio Sánchez: BEATrio
Bob James & Dave Koz: Just Us
Charu Suri: Shayan
Gerald Clayton: Ones & Twos

 

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
WINNER: Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound: “Donnacha Dennehy: Land of Winter”
Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon: “Lullabies for the Brokenhearted”
Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski: “Slavic Sessions”
Neave Trio: “La mer: French Piano Trios”
Third Coast Percussion: “Standard Stoppages”

 

Best Choral Performance
Anne Akiko Meyers, Los Angeles Master Chorale & Grant Gershon: “Billy Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved”
The Clarion Choir & Steven Fox: “Requiem of Light”
Conspirare & Craig Hella Johnson: “Advena: Liturgies for a Broken World”
The Crossing & David Nally: “David Lang: Poor Hymnal”
WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein: “Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga”

 

Best Opera Recording
Alan Pierson, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street & Silvana Quartet: “Kouyoumdjian: Adoration (Live)”
American Composers Orchestra & Carolyn Kuan: “Huang Ruo: An American Soldier”
Emily D’Angelo, Ellie Dehn, Ben Bliss, Kyle Miller, Greer Grimsley, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Yannick Nézet-Séguin: “Tesori: Grounded (Live)”
WINNER: Houston Grand Opera, Kwamé Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton & J’Nai Bridges: “Jake Heggie: Intelligence”
Irish National Opera & Elaine Kelly: “O’Halloran: Trade / Mary Motorhead”

See also  Little Big Town: New Album Lands Top Spot on Billboard Country Chart

 

Best Orchestral Performance
WINNER: Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra: “Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie”
Esa-Pekka Salonen – San Francisco Symphony: “Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements”
Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela: “Ravel: Boléro, M. 81”
Michael Repper & National Philharmonic: “Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Op. 46 – Ballade Op. 4 – Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’”
Yannick Nézet-Séguin & The Philadelphia Orchestra: “Still & Bonds: Symphonies & Variations”

 

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Cody Fry: “What a Wonderful World”
Jacob Collier: “Keep an Eye on Summer”
Lawrence: “Something in the Water (Acoustic-ish)”
WINNER: Nate Smith & Säje: “Big Fish”
Seth MacFarlane: “How Did She Look?”

 

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Cynthia Erivo: “Be Okay”
Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf: “A Child Is Born”
The Westerlies: “Fight On”
WINNER: The 8-Bit Big Band: “Super Mario Praise Break”

 

Best Instrumental Composition
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz: “Train to Emerald City”
Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton: “Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down (From “Sinners” Score)”
Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra: “Live Life This Day: Movement I”
WINNER: Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz: “First Snow”
Sierra Hull: “Lord, That’s a Long Way”
Zain Effendi: “Opening”

 

Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Dmitriy Lipay
WINNER: Elaine Martone
Morten Lindberg
Sergei Kvitko

 

Best Engineered Album, Classical
Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra: Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk District
The Cleveland Orchestra & Franz Welser-Möst: Eastman: Symphony No. 2: Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2
WINNER: Sandbox Percussion: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Third Coast Percussion: Standard Stoppages
Trio Mediæval: Yule

 

Best Regional Roots Music Album
Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet: Live at Vaughan’s
Kyle Roussel: Church of New Orleans
Preservation Brass & Preservation Hall Jazz Band: For Fat Man
Trombone Shorty & New Breed Brass Band: Second Line Sunday
WINNER: Various Artists: A Tribute to the King of Zydeco

 

Best Musical Theater Album
WINNER: Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just in Time
Maybe Happy Ending

 

Best Jazz Vocal Album
Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap: Elemental
Michael Mayo: Fly
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber: Live at Vic’s Las Vegas
WINNER: Samara Joy: Portrait
Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell: We Insist 2025!

 

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
WINNER: Carla Patullo: Nomadica
Cheryl B. Engelhardt & Gem: According to the Moon
Chris Redding: The Colors in My Mind
Jahnavi Harrison: Into the Forest
Kirsten Agresta-Copely: Kuruvinda

 

Best Reggae Album
Jesse Royal: No Place Like Home
WINNER: Keznamdi: Blxxd & Fyah
Lila Iké: Treasure Self Love
Mortimer: From Within
Vybz Kartel: Heart & Soul

 

Best Global Music Album
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar: Chapter III: We Return to Light
Burna Boy: No Sign of Weakness
WINNER: Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia: Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo
Shakti: Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)
Siddhant Bhatia: Sounds of Kumbha
Youssou N’Dour – Éclairer le monde: Light the World

 

Best African Music Performance
Ayra Starr & Wizkid: “Gimme Dat”
Burna Boy: “Love”
Davido Featuring Omah Lay: “With You”
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin: “Hope & Love”
WINNER: Tyla: “Push 2 Start”

 

Best Global Music Performance
Angélique Kidjo: “Jerusalema”
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar: “Daybreak”
WINNER: Bad Bunny: “Eoo”
Ciro Hurtado: “Cantando en el Camino”
Shakti: “Shrini’s Dream (Live)”
Yeisy Rojas: “Inmigrante y Que?”

 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Barbra Streisand: The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Elton John & Brandi Carlile: Who Believes in Angels?
Jennifer Hudson: The Gift of Love
Lady Gaga: Harlequin
Laila Biali: Wintersongs
WINNER: Laufey: A Matter of Time

 

Best Alternative Jazz Album
Ambrose Akinmusire: Honey From a Winter Stone
Brad Mehldau: Ride into the Sun
Immanuel Wilkins: Blues Blood
WINNER: Nate Smith: Live-Action
Robert Glasper: Keys to the City Volume One

 

Best Latin Jazz Album
Arturo O’Farrill: The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico (Live at Town Hall)
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra: Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley
WINNER: Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro: A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole
Miguel Zenón Quartet: Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard
Paquito D’Rivera – Madrid-New York Connection Band: La Fleur de Cayenne

 

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
WINNER: Christian McBride: Without Further Ado, Vol 1
Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band: Lumen
Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra: Basie Rocks!
Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra: Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores
Sun Ra Arkestra: Lights on a Satellite
The 8-Bit Big Band: Orchestrator Emulator

 

Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Branford Marsalis Quartet: Belonging
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade: Trilogy 3 (Live)
John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade: Spirit Fall
WINNER: Sullivan Fortner: Southern Nights
Yellowjackets: Fasten Up

 

Best Jazz Performance
WINNER: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade: “Windows (Live)”
Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield: “Noble Rise”
Michael Mayo: “Four”
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber: “All Stars Lead to You (Live)”
Samara Joy: “Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True”

See also  Sean Paul Nabs MOBO Award Nomination For Best Reggae Act

 

Best Roots Gospel Album
WINNER: The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir: I Will Not Be Moved (Live)
Candi Staton: Back to My Roots
Gaither Vocal Band: Then Came the Morning
The Isaacs: Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah
Karen Peck & New River: Good Answers

 

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Brandon Lake: King of Hearts
Forrest Frank: Child of God II
WINNER: Israel & New Breed: Coritos, Vol. 1
Lecrae: Reconstruction
Tauren Wells: Let the Church Sing

 

Best Gospel Album
WINNER: Darrel Walls & PJ Morton: Heart of Mine
Tamela Mann: Live Breathe Fight
Tasha Cobbs Leonard: Tasha
Tye Tribbett: Only on the Road (Live)
Yolanda Adams: Sunny Days

 

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
WINNER: Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll: “Hard Fought Hallelujah”
Darrel Walls & PJ Morton: “Amazing”
Elevation Worship, Chris Brown & Brandon Lake: “I Know a Name”
Forrest Frank: “Your Way’s Better”
Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.: “Headphones”

 

Best Gospel Performance/Song
WINNER: Cece Winans & Shirley Caesar: “Come Jesus Come”
Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts: “Still (Live)”
Kirk Franklin: “Do It Again”
Pastor Mike Jr.: “Amen”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend: “Church”

 

Best Folk Album
WINNER: I’m With Her: Wild and Clear and Blue
Jason Isbell: Foxes in the Snow
Jesse Welles: Under the Powerlines (Live April 2024 – September 2024)
Patty Griffin: Crown of Roses
Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson: What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow

 

Best Bluegrass Album
Alison Krauss & Union Station: Arcadia
WINNER: Billy Strings: Highway Prayers
Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter: Carter & Cleveland
Sierra Hull: A Tip Toe High Wire
The Steeldrivers: Outrun

 

Best Americana Album
Jesse Welles: Middle
WINNER: Jon Batiste: Big Money
Larkin Poe: Bloom
Molly Tuttle: So Long Little Miss Sunshine
Willie Nelson: Last Leaf on the Tree

 

Best Americana Roots Song
WINNER: I’m With Her: “Ancient Light”
Jason Isbell: “Foxes in the Snow”
Jesse Welles: “Middle”
Jon Batiste: “Big Money”
Sierra Hull: “Spitfire”

 

Best Americana Performance
Jesse Welles: “Horses”
Maggie Rose & Grace Potter: “Poison in My Well”
WINNER: Mavis Staples: “Godspeed”
Molly Tuttle: “That’s Gonna Leave a Mark”
Sierra Hull: “Boom”

 

Best Historical Album
Doc Pomus: You Can’t Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos
WINNER: Joni Mitchell: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)
Nick Drake: The Making of Five Leaves Left
Various Artists: Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41)
Various Artists: Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para el Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No.39).

 

Best Album Notes
Amanda Ekery: Árabe
Buck Owens and His Buckaroos: Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974
Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates & Dave Holland: After the Last Sky
WINNER: Miles Davis: Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings
Sly and the Family Stone: The First Family: Live at the Winchester Cathedral 1967
Wilco: A Ghost Is Born (Expanded Edition)

 

Best Album Cover
Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Djo: The Crux
Perfume Genius: Glory
WINNER: Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia
Wet Leg: Moisturizer

 

Best Recording Package
WINNER: Bruce Springsteen: Tracks II: The Lost Albums
Duran Duran: Danse Macabre: De Luxe
Mac Miller: Balloonerism
Mac Miller: The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)
OK Go: And the Adjacent Possible
Tsunami: Loud Is As
Various Artists: Sequoia

 

Best Contemporary Blues Album
Eric Gales: A Tribute to LJK
Joe Bonamassa: Breakthrough
WINNER: Robert Randolph: Preacher Kids
Samantha Fish: Paper Doll
Southern Avenue: Family

 

Best Traditional Blues Album
WINNER: Buddy Guy: Ain’t Done With the Blues
Charlie Musselwhite: Look Out Highway
Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush: Young Fashioned Ways
Maria Muldaur: One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’: Room on the Porch

 

Best American Roots Performance
Alison Krauss & Union Station: “Richmond on the James”
I’m With Her: “Ancient Light”
Jason Isbell: “Crimson and Clay”
Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman: “Lonely Avenue”
WINNER: Mavis Staples: “Beautiful Strangers”

 

Best Traditional Country Album
Charley Crockett: Dollar a Day
Lukas Nelson: American Romance
Margo Price: Hard Headed Woman
Willie Nelson: Oh What a Beautiful World
WINNER: Zach Top: Ain’t in It for My Health

 

Best Country Song
Lainey Wilson: “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton: “A Song to Sing”
Shaboozey: “Good News”
WINNER: Tyler Childers: “Bitin’ List”
Zach Top: “I Never Lie”

 

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
George Strait Featuring Chris Stapleton: “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”
Margo Price Featuring Tyler Childers: “Love Me Like You Used to Do”
Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton: “A Song to Sing”
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson: “Trailblazer”
WINNER: Shaboozey & Jelly Roll: “Amen”

 

Best Country Solo Performance
WINNER: Chris Stapleton: “Bad as I Used to Be”
Lainey Wilson: “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Shaboozey: “Good News”
Tyler Childers: “Nose on the Grindstone”
Zach Top: “I Never Lie”

 

Best Metal Performance
Dream Theater: “Night Terror”
Ghost: “Lachryma”
Sleep Token: “Emergence”
Spiritbox: “Soft Spine”
WINNER: Turnstile: “Birds”

 

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Marc Marcel: Black Shaman
Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton: Pages
Queen Sheba: A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don’t Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places)
Saul Williams & Carlos Niño & Friends: Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople (Live)
WINNER: Skillz: Words for Days, Vol. 1

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Grammy Awards 2020 Winners
  2. ACM Awards 2020 Winners
  3. Grammy 2025 Nominations Announced
  4. Trevor Noah to Host 2025 Grammy Awards