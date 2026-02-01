Grammy Awards: 2026 Winners
Here are all the winners for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Congratulations to all!
Album of the Year
WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out
Justin Bieber: Swag
Kendrick Lamar: GNX
Lady Gaga: Mayhem
Leon Thomas: Mutt
Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend
Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia
Record of the Year
Bad Bunny: “DTMF”
Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”
Chappell Roan: “The Subway”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Song of the Year
Bad Bunny: “DTMF”
WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Huntr/x: “Golden”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars “APT.”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Best New Artist
Addison Rae
Alex Warren
Katseye
Leon Thomas
Lola Young
The Marías
WINNER: Olivia Dean
Sombr
Best Pop Solo Performance
Chappell Roan: “The Subway”
Justin Bieber: “Daisies”
Lady Gaga: “Disease”
WINNER: Lola Young: “Messy”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber: Swag
WINNER: Lady Gaga: Mayhem
Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful
Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend
Teddy Swims: I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)
Best Música Urbana Album
WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Feid: Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
J Balvin: Mixteip
Nicki Nicole: Naiki
Trueno: EUB Deluxe
Yandel: Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Best Contemporary Country Album
Eric Church: Evangeline vs. the Machine
WINNER Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken
Kelsea Ballerini: Patterns
Miranda Lambert: Postcards From Texas
Tyler Childers: Snipe Hunte
Best Rap Album
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out
Glorilla: Glorious
JID: God Does Like Ugly
WINNER: Kendick Lamar: GNX
Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia
Best Rap Song
Clipse: “The Birds Don’t Sing” [ft. John Legend, Voices of Fire]
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Glorilla: “TGIF”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]
Tyler, the Creator: “Sticky” [ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne]
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Fridayy & Meek Mill: “Proud of Me”
JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack: “Wholeheartedly”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
PartyNextDoor & Drake: “Somebody Loves Me”
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody: “WeMaj”
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B: “Outside”
WINNER: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice: “Chains & Whips”
Doechii: “Anxiety”
Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]
Tyler, the Creator: “Darling, I” [ft. Teezo Touchdown]
Best R&B Album
Coco Jones: Why Not More?
Giveon: Beloved
Ledisi: The Crown
WINNER: Leon Thomas: Mutt
Teyana Taylor: Escape Room
Best Progressive R&B Album
Bilal: Adjust Brightness
Destin Conrad: Love on Digital
WINNER: Durand Bernarr: Bloom
Flo: Access All Areas
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon: Come as You Are
Best R&B Song
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”
Durand Bernarr: “Overqualified”
WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”
Leon Thomas: “Yes It Is”
Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Durand Bernarr: “Here We Are”
Lalah Hathaway: “Uptown”
Ledisi: “Love You Too”
WINNER: Leon Thomas: “Vibes Don’t Lie”
SZA: “Crybaby”
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”
Justin Bieber: “Yukon”
WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”
Leon Thomas: “Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)”
Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Laura Veltz
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Blake Mills
WINNER: Cirkut
Dan Auerbach
Dijon
Sounwave
Best Immersive Audio Album
Duckwrth: All American F**k Boy
WINNER: Justin Gray: Immersed
Tearjerkers: Tearjerkers
Trio Mediæval: Yule
Various Artists: An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Alison Krauss & Union Station: Arcadia
Cam: All Things Light
Japanese Breakfast: For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)
WINNER: Pino Palladino & Blake Mills: That Wasn’t a Dream
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver: SABLE, fABLE
WINNER: The Cure: Songs of a Lost World
Hayley Williams: Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Tyler, the Creator: Don’t Tap the Glass
Wet Leg: Moisturizer
Best Alternative Music Performance
Bon Iver: “Everything Is Peaceful Love”
WINNER: The Cure: “Alone”
Hayley Williams: “Parachute”
Turnstile: “Seein’ Stars”
Wet Leg: “Mangetout”
Best Rock Album
Deftones: Private Music
Haim: I Quit
Linkin Park: From Zero
WINNER: Turnstile: Never Enough
Yungblud: Idols
Best Rock Performance
Amyl and the Sniffers: “U Should Not Be Doing That”
Hayley Williams: “Mirtazapine”
Linkin Park: “The Emptiness Machine”
Turnstile: “Never Enough”
WINNER: Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II: Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)”
Best Rock Song
Hayley Williams: “Glum”
WINNER: Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”
Sleep Token: “Caramel”
Turnstile: “Never Enough”
Yungblud: “Zombie”
Best Dance Pop Recording
WINNER: Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”
PinkPantheress: “Illegal”
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco: “Bluest Flame”
Tate McRae: “Just Keep Watching”
Zara Larsson: “Midnight Sun”
Best Music Film
Devo: Devo
Diane Warren: Relentless
WINNER: John Williams: Music by John Williams
Pharrell Williams: Piece by Piece
Raye: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Best Music Video
Clipse: “So Be It”
WINNER: Doechii: “Anxiety”
OK Go: “Love”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”
Sade: “Young Lion”
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Elton John & Brandi Carlile “Never Too Late (From the Film Elton John: Never Too Late)”
WINNER: Huntr/x: “Golden”
Jayme Lawson: “Pale, Pale Moon”
Miles Caton: “I Lied to You”
Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”
Rod Wave: “Sinners”
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
WINNER: Austin Wintory: Sword of the Sea
Gordy Haab: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Pinar Toprak: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires
Wilbert Roget, II: Helldivers 2
Wilbert Roget, II & Cody Matthew Johnson: Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Powell: How to Train Your Dragon
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz: Wicked
Kris Bowers: The Wild Robot
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson: Sinners
Theodore Shapiro: Severance: Season 2
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Timothée Chalamet: A Complete Unknown
Various Artists: F1® the Album
Various Artists: KPop Demon Hunters
WINNER: Various Artists: Sinners
Various Artists: Wicked
Best Tropical Latin Album
Alain Pérez: Bingo
Gilberto Santa Rosa: Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2
WINNER: Gloria Estefan: Raíces
Grupo Niche – Clásicos 1.0
Rubén Blades Featuring Roberto Delgado & Orquesta: Fotografías
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bobby Pulido: Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y una Mía – Por la Puerta Grande (En Vivo)
WINNER: Carín León: Palabra de To’s (Seca)
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera: Mala Mía
Grupo Frontera: Y Lo Que Viene
Paola Jara: Sin Rodeos
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aterciopelados: Genes Rebeldes
Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical: Astropical
WINNER: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: Papota
Fito Páez: Novela
Los Wizzards: Algorhythm
Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz: ¿Y Ahora Qué?
Andrés Cepeda: Bogotá (Deluxe)
Karol G: Tropicoqueta
WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade: Cancionera
Rauw Alejandro: Cosa Nuestra
Best Remixed Recording
The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake: “Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)”
Huntr/x & David Guetta: “Golden (David Guetta Rem/x)”
WINNER: Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein: “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”
Mariah Carey & Kaytranada: “Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix)”
Soul II Soul: “A Dreams a Dream (Ron Trent Refix)”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: FKA twigs: Eusexua
Fred Again..: Ten Days
PinkPantheress: Fancy That
Rüfüs Du Sol: Inhale / Exhale
Skrillex: F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak: “No Cap”
Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax: “Victory Lap”
Kaytranada: “Space Invader”
Skrillex: “Voltage”
WINNER: Tame Impala: “End of Summer”
Best Pop/Duo Group Performance
WINNER: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande: “Defying Gravity”
Huntr/x: “Golden”
Katseye: “Gabriela”
Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”
SZA With Kendrick Lamar: “30 for 30”
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Christopher Cerrone: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Donnacha Dennehy: Dennehy: Land of Winter
WINNER: Gabriela Ortiz: Ortiz: Dzonot
Shawn E. Okpebholo: Okpebholo: Songs in Flight
Tania León: León: Raíces (Origins)
Best Classical Compendium
Christina Sandsengen: Tombeaux
Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi: Seven Seasons
WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein: Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga
Sandbox Percussion: Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Will Liverman: The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Allison Charney & Benjamin Loeb: Alike – My Mother’s Dream
WINNER: Amanda Forsythe, Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs: Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias for Soprano
Devony Smith, Danny Zelibor & Michael Nicolas: In This Short Life
Sidney Outlaw & Warren Jones: Black Pierrot
Susan Narucki & Curtis Macomber: Kurtág: Kafka Fragments
Theo Hoffman & Steven Blier: Schubert Beatles
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Adam Tendler: “Inheritances”
Curtis Stewart & Michael Repper: “Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From “24 Negro Melodies””
Mary Dawood Catlin, Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm: “Hope Orchestrated”
WINNER: Yo-Yo Ma & Andris Nelsons – Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos
Yuja Wang & Andris Nelsons – Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
WINNER: Dalai Lama: Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama
Fab Morvan: You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli
Kathy Garver: Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
Ketanji Brown Jackson: Lovely One: A Memoir
Trevor Noah: Into the Uncut Grass
Best Comedy Album
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…
WINNER: Nate Bargatze: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Best Children’s Music Album
Flor Bromley: Herstory
WINNER: Fyütch & Aura V: Harmony
Joanie Leeds & Joya: Ageless: 100 Years Young
Mega Ran: Buddy’s Magic Tree House
Tori Amos: The Music of Tori and the Muses
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
WINNER: Arkai: Brightside
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda & Antonio Sánchez: BEATrio
Bob James & Dave Koz: Just Us
Charu Suri: Shayan
Gerald Clayton: Ones & Twos
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
WINNER: Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound: “Donnacha Dennehy: Land of Winter”
Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon: “Lullabies for the Brokenhearted”
Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski: “Slavic Sessions”
Neave Trio: “La mer: French Piano Trios”
Third Coast Percussion: “Standard Stoppages”
Best Choral Performance
Anne Akiko Meyers, Los Angeles Master Chorale & Grant Gershon: “Billy Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved”
The Clarion Choir & Steven Fox: “Requiem of Light”
Conspirare & Craig Hella Johnson: “Advena: Liturgies for a Broken World”
The Crossing & David Nally: “David Lang: Poor Hymnal”
WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein: “Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga”
Best Opera Recording
Alan Pierson, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street & Silvana Quartet: “Kouyoumdjian: Adoration (Live)”
American Composers Orchestra & Carolyn Kuan: “Huang Ruo: An American Soldier”
Emily D’Angelo, Ellie Dehn, Ben Bliss, Kyle Miller, Greer Grimsley, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Yannick Nézet-Séguin: “Tesori: Grounded (Live)”
WINNER: Houston Grand Opera, Kwamé Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton & J’Nai Bridges: “Jake Heggie: Intelligence”
Irish National Opera & Elaine Kelly: “O’Halloran: Trade / Mary Motorhead”
Best Orchestral Performance
WINNER: Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra: “Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie”
Esa-Pekka Salonen – San Francisco Symphony: “Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements”
Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela: “Ravel: Boléro, M. 81”
Michael Repper & National Philharmonic: “Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Op. 46 – Ballade Op. 4 – Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’”
Yannick Nézet-Séguin & The Philadelphia Orchestra: “Still & Bonds: Symphonies & Variations”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Cody Fry: “What a Wonderful World”
Jacob Collier: “Keep an Eye on Summer”
Lawrence: “Something in the Water (Acoustic-ish)”
WINNER: Nate Smith & Säje: “Big Fish”
Seth MacFarlane: “How Did She Look?”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Cynthia Erivo: “Be Okay”
Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf: “A Child Is Born”
The Westerlies: “Fight On”
WINNER: The 8-Bit Big Band: “Super Mario Praise Break”
Best Instrumental Composition
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz: “Train to Emerald City”
Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton: “Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down (From “Sinners” Score)”
Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra: “Live Life This Day: Movement I”
WINNER: Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz: “First Snow”
Sierra Hull: “Lord, That’s a Long Way”
Zain Effendi: “Opening”