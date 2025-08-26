Grammy 2025 Nominations Announced
Originally posted on November 8, 2024 @ 11:34 am
Grammy 2025 Nominations Announced
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Pop Solo Performance
“Bodyguard” — Beyoncé
“Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter
“Apple” — Charli XCX
“Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish
“Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan
Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Us” — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
“Levii’s Jeans” — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
“Guess” — Charli XCX & Billie Eilish
“The Boy Is Mine” — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
“Die With a Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Dance Pop Recording
“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
“Von Dutch” – Charli XCX
“L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish
“Yes, And?” – Ariana Grande
“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
Rock Album
“Happiness Bastards” — The Black Crowes
“Romance” — Fontaines D.C.
“Saviors” — Green Day
“TANGK” — Idles
“Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam
“Hackney Diamonds” — The Rolling Stones
“No Name” — Jack White
Alternative Music Performance
“Neon Pill” — Cage the Elephant
“Song of the Lake” — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
“Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.
“Bye Bye” — Kim Gordon
“Flea” — St. Vincent
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
R&B Performance
“Guidance” — Jhené Aiko
“Residuals” — Chris Brown
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones
“Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long
“Saturn” — SZA
R&B Album
“11:11 (Deluxe)” — Chris Brown
“Vantablack” — Lalah Hathaway
“Revenge” — Muni Long
“Algorithm” — Lucky Daye
“Coming Home” — Usher
Melodic Rap Performance
“Kehlani” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
“Spaghettii” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
“We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
“Big Mama” — Latto
“3:AM” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu
Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Country Solo Performance
“16 Carriages” — Beyoncé
“I Am Not Okay” —Jelly Roll
“The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
“It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton
Country Album
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Song Of The Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Die With a Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Gospel Performance/Song
“Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence & Sir William James Baptist, songwriters
“Yesterday” — Melvin Crispell III
“Hold On (Live)” — Ricky Dillard
“Holy Hands” — DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters
“One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Latin Pop Album
Funk Generation – Anitta
El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
GARCÍA – Kany García
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira
Orquideas — Kali Ulchis
Musica Mexicana Album
Diamantes — Chiquis
Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León
ÉXODO — Peso Pluma
De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe
Best African Music Performance
“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
“MMS” – Asake & Wizkid
“Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
“Higher” – Burna Boy
“Love Me JeJe” – Tems
Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
American Fiction — Laura Karpman, composer
Challengers — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
The Color Purple — Kris Bowers, composer
Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer
Shōgun — Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers
Song Written for Visual Media
“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” [From “Twisters: The Album”] — Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)
“Better Place” [From “TROLLS Band Together”] — Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)
“Can’t Catch Me Now” [From “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”] — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“It Never Went Away” [From “American Symphony”] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Love Will Survive” [From “The Tattooist of Auschwitz”] — Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)
Record of the Year
“Now And Then” – The Beatles
“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“360” – Charli xcx
“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Album of the Year
New Blue Sun – André 3000
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Brat – Charli XCX
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish