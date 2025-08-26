Grammy 2025 Nominations Announced

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Pop Solo Performance

“Bodyguard” — Beyoncé

“Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple” — Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan

Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Us” — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

“Levii’s Jeans” — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

“Guess” — Charli XCX & Billie Eilish

“The Boy Is Mine” — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

“Die With a Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Dance Pop Recording

“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer

“Von Dutch” – Charli XCX

“L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish

“Yes, And?” – Ariana Grande

“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan

Rock Album

“Happiness Bastards” — The Black Crowes

“Romance” — Fontaines D.C.

“Saviors” — Green Day

“TANGK” — Idles

“Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam

“Hackney Diamonds” — The Rolling Stones

“No Name” — Jack White

Alternative Music Performance

“Neon Pill” — Cage the Elephant

“Song of the Lake” — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

“Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.

“Bye Bye” — Kim Gordon

“Flea” — St. Vincent

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

R&B Performance

“Guidance” — Jhené Aiko

“Residuals” — Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones

“Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long

“Saturn” — SZA

R&B Album

“11:11 (Deluxe)” — Chris Brown

“Vantablack” — Lalah Hathaway

“Revenge” — Muni Long

“Algorithm” — Lucky Daye

“Coming Home” — Usher

Melodic Rap Performance

“Kehlani” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

“Spaghettii” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey

“We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

“Big Mama” — Latto

“3:AM” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu

Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Country Solo Performance

“16 Carriages” — Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay” —Jelly Roll

“The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey

“It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton

Country Album

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Song Of The Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With a Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Gospel Performance/Song

“Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence & Sir William James Baptist, songwriters

“Yesterday” — Melvin Crispell III

“Hold On (Live)” — Ricky Dillard

“Holy Hands” — DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters

“One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation – Anitta

El Viaje – Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA – Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira

Orquideas — Kali Ulchis

Musica Mexicana Album

Diamantes — Chiquis

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León

ÉXODO — Peso Pluma

De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe

Best African Music Performance

“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade

“MMS” – Asake & Wizkid

“Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay

“Higher” – Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe” – Tems

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

American Fiction — Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple — Kris Bowers, composer

Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer

Shōgun — Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

Song Written for Visual Media

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” [From “Twisters: The Album”] — Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“Better Place” [From “TROLLS Band Together”] — Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)

“Can’t Catch Me Now” [From “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”] — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“It Never Went Away” [From “American Symphony”] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Love Will Survive” [From “The Tattooist of Auschwitz”] — Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

See also Fun Facts About Sasha Dawe Record of the Year

“Now And Then” – The Beatles

“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“360” – Charli xcx

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone Album of the Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Brat – Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish