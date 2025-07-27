Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate

Photo by: Nick Spanos (Los Angeles – February 23, 2023) – Iconic Grammy-winning artists Melissa Manchester and Dolly Parton join forces to unveil the captivating focus track “Midnight Blue,” a highlight of Manchester’s eagerly awaited 25th studio album, RE:VIEW. Released by Green Hill Productions, this latest offering is a reflective and heartfelt ode to Manchester’s illustrious 50-year career in the music industry, weaving pop, soul, and soft rock into a memorable musical tapestry that commemorates this landmark anniversary with a songbook of timeless classics. READ BILLBOARD MAGAZINE’S PREMIERE. RE:VIEW presents a compelling collection of ten tracks that infuse new life into beloved songs, each enriched by the wisdom of five decades in music. Following the release of three singles, the album spotlights “Midnight Blue,” reimagined through a remarkable collaboration with global superstar Dolly Parton, underscoring the album’s theme of renewal and enduring relevance. The partnership with Parton represents a fusion of mutual admiration and artistic synergy, revitalizing the Carole Bayer Sager/Melissa Manchester co-write that has been cherished by fans since its original release in 1975. Manchester’s initiative to collaborate with Parton brought an unparalleled depth to the track. “I sent Dolly the track and she sent back a recording of her singular interpretation. It was so tender,” Manchester reveals, “I wanted to meet her vocally in that beautiful and unexpected place. The harmonics she thinks of are just otherworldly.” This collaboration not only breathes new life into a beloved classic but also highlights Manchester’s talent for crafting music that stands the test of time. Watch the “Midnight Blue” Music Video HERE. Recorded in the periods before and during the global pandemic, RE:VIEW testifies to Manchester’s resilience and creativity. Serving as both a celebration of her past works and a beacon of hope and unity in challenging times, the album reflects Manchester’s continuous evolution and her capacity to adapt and flourish under any circumstances.