Trevor Noah to Host 2025 Grammy Awards
Originally posted on January 21, 2025 @ 10:48 am
Trevor Noah to Host 2025 Grammy Awards
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Emmy® Award-winning, Golden Globe® Award nominated and GRAMMY® Award nominated comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of THE 67TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS for the fifth consecutive year. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show.
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The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.
- The GRAMMY Awards will return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+* (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.
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Previously, Noah hosted THE 63RDANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®, THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® and THE 66TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.
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Follow Trevor Noah on X (Twitter) @TrevorNoah.