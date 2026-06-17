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Trevor Noah to Host 2025 Grammy Awards

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on January 21, 2025 @ 10:48 am

Trevor Noah to Host 2025 Grammy Awards

  • Emmy® Award-winning, Golden Globe® Award nominated and GRAMMY® Award nominated comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of THE 67TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS for the fifth consecutive year. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show.

  • The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

  • The GRAMMY Awards will return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+* (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

  • Previously, Noah hosted THE 63RDANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®, THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® and THE 66TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.

  • Follow Trevor Noah on X (Twitter) @TrevorNoah.

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