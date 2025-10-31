ACM Awards 2020 Winners

Here are the winners for the 2020 ACM Awards. Congratulations to all.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

WINNER: Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

WINNER: Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

WINNERS: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

WINNER: Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

WINNER: Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

GIRL, Maren

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

WINNER: What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: “God’s Country”, Blake Shelton

“One Man Band”, Old Dominion

“Rainbow”, Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor”, Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You”, Lady A

SONG OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours”, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere”, Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country”, Blake Shelton

WINNER: “One Man Band”, Old Dominion

“Some Of It”, Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber o

God’s Country, Blake Shelton

One Man Band, Old Dominion

WINNER: “Remember You Young”, Thomas Rhett

Sugar Coat, Little Big Town

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

WINNER: Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Dive Bar, Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

WINNER: Fooled Around And Fell In Love, Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Old Town Road, Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

What Happens In A Small Town, Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell