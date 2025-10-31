Music

ACM Awards 2020 Winners

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 17, 2020 @ 12:00 am

Here are the winners for the 2020 ACM Awards. Congratulations to all.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

WINNER: Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

WINNER: Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

WINNERS: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

WINNER: Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

WINNER: Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

GIRL, Maren

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

WINNERWhat You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR 

WINNER: “God’s Country”, Blake Shelton

“One Man Band”, Old Dominion

“Rainbow”, Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor”, Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You”, Lady A

SONG OF THE YEAR 

“10,000 Hours”, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere”, Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country”, Blake Shelton

WINNER: “One Man Band”, Old Dominion

“Some Of It”, Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR 

10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber o

God’s Country, Blake Shelton

One Man Band, Old Dominion

WINNER: “Remember You Young”, Thomas Rhett

Sugar Coat, Little Big Town

See also  Big Brother 24 Recap for 9/22/2022: The Cookout Returns

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

WINNER: Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR 

10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Dive Bar, Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

WINNER: Fooled Around And Fell In Love, Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Old Town Road,  Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

What Happens In A Small Town, Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

