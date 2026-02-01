Susan Lucci and Maury Povich to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at Daytime Emmys

New York and Los Angeles- June 16, 2023 – NATAS has announced that Daytime Emmy® Award-winning actress Susan Lucci and legendary talk show host Maury Povich will be the Lifetime Achievement Honorees at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, both in the field of daytime television. The honors will be presented in person during the telecasts once they are rescheduled. In addition, NATAS has announced the 2023 Gold and Silver Circle Honorees, recognizing admired individuals who have made enduring contributions to daytime television. They will also be honored at the 2023 Daytime Emmy® Awards.

Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS, said: “We are thrilled to be recognizing two icons with Lifetime Achievement honors, Susan Lucci and Maury Povich. Both of them have had astonishing success and deep impact in the world of daytime television, Susan in drama series and Maury in talk, and have left their indelible marks on the industry. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and to also recognize the Gold and Silver Circle honorees when our celebrations are rescheduled.”

Susan Lucci said: “I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy. Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way. This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television.”

Maury Povich said: “I’m just blown away by this honor from the Academy. I have always had great respect for its work as I served on the National Board and was President of the New York Chapter. I guess if you hang around long enough, some good things happen. It’s been a 60+ year ride for me in this business, so I feel extremely blessed with this acknowledgment.”

Susan Lucci starred as Erica Kane for over 40 years on the ABC daytime drama, “All My Children.” In May 1999, on her 19th nomination, she won the Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Lucci’s extensive credits also include Lifetime’s “Devious Maids,” the feature film “Joy,” host and narrator of ID’s “Deadly Affairs” and appearances on “Hot in Cleveland,” “Army Wives,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “Saturday Night Live.” Lucci made her Broadway debut in 1999 as Annie Oakley in the revival of “Annie Get Your Gun” and has had solo performances in theaters and cabarets across the country. In 2011, Lucci released her New York Times bestselling autobiography, All My Life. She has dedicated her time to many causes close to her heart and is actively involved with United Cerebral Palsy of NYC, Little Flower Children Family Services of New York, the National AFib Campaign, March of Dimes, AMDeC (Academic Medicine Development Company), the New York Cancer Project, the American Stroke Association, and the American Heart Association, of which she currently serves as the National Ambassador for the Go Red for Women Movement. In 2005, she received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2017, Lucci was inducted into the Silver Circle by the NY Chapter of NATAS.

Maury Povich hosted the successful first-run syndicated show “Maury” from 1998 to 2022. His extensive career also includes hosting “A Current Affair” (1986-1990) and “The Maury Povich Show” (1991-1998). Povich began his career in Washington, D.C. at WTTG-TV and later anchored newscasts and hosted talk shows for ABC, CBS and NBC owned-and-operated stations in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Philadelphia. While in Los Angeles at the CBS station, Povich co-anchored the news with his future wife Connie Chung. Povich served two consecutive terms as president of the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). In March 2006, Povich received the prestigious Governor’s Award from the New York Chapter of NATAS. The NY chapter of NATAS inducted Povich in the Gold Circle in 2017 for his 50+ years in broadcasting. Povich and his wife also own and operate “Flathead Beacon,” a newspaper in Flathead Valley, Montana, where they have a home, and “Flathead Living,” a quarterly glossy magazine. In addition, Povich’s personal dedication to helping the disadvantaged through education and sports is evident in his widespread and extremely generous philanthropy.

The 2023 Gold and Silver Circle is a society of honor. Inductees are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years respectively. They represent the best and brightest in the industry. This year’s class includes:

Gold Circle

Tanya Hart, Host / Producer, Entertainment News

Wendy Riche, Producer, Daytime Drama

Al Schwartz, Producer, Specials

Vernée Watson, Performer, Daytime Drama

Silver Circle

Christina Knack, Production Coordinator, Daytime Drama

Patrick Weiland, Producer, Lifestyle

