Sammi’s Favorite Things: Oxygenetix Foundation

Like most women, I spend a fair amount of time looking for the perfect foundation. I’ve tried every brand from the most expensive department store finds to the cheap drugstore deals.

However, my search is now over because I discovered my new favorite brand. Oxygenetix not only looks great, but offers the perfect amount of coverage for my face without feeling like I am wearing a mask. It also makes my skin feel healthier with every use.

My favorite is the acne control formula in beige. It not only makes me look younger, but it helps me with those pesky breakouts. While the bottle may look tiny, it lasts a long time because you don’t need to use a ton of product to get your desired look.

This brand is also loved by many celebrities (including Kourtney Kardashian) and a favorite for red carpet events. For more information, please visit www.oxygenetix.com.