Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for Two Idiots on a Dirt Bike

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage opens with Georgie and Mandy watching a movie with Cooper, Jim and Audrey. They talk about their movie crushes when the phone rings. It is Mary, asking to speak with Georgie about how Missy had a boy in her bedroom and there were pants on the floor.

Georgie is confused as to why she is calling him and tells the family what is going on….all while they compare Missy’s behavior to Mandy’s. Mary asks him to pray for her and hangs up.

Georgie says CeeCee won’t leave the house until she is 40.

Roy is annoying Beth with the pie choices. She tells him he will get apple and storms off. Mandy wants to know what is going on and she says that her son was caught with a girl in her bedroom and the ‘crazy religious nut mom’ went nuts, yelled at her and threw a shoe at him. Mandy is like ‘you don’t say’ while Roy asks for his pie.

Mandy comes home and tells Georgie that Beth’s son Todd was the one with Missy. Georgie goes to talk to Todd and reminds him that he told him to stay away, leading to them fighting.

Beth and Mandy argue when they make the connection between Missy and Todd…..leading to the fight getting physical.

Meanwhile, Missy calls Georgie to tell him to mind his own business or he will not be a part of her life.

Mandy comes home a mess from the fight, saying she is ‘officially white trash.’

Missy goes to Todd’s window and says they are in love and should go to Mexico.

Georgie is in the kitchen getting a snack when Mary calls, looking for Missy. Beth also calls, looking for Todd. They all figure out they are going to Mexico to get married through a game of call waiting while Mandy tries to put the pieces together from listening to Georgie.

Meanwhile, Missy and Todd drive on the dirtbike as they try to talk…and misunderstanding one another.

Jim and Audrey try and also help, while Georgie calls Ruben. He asks him for help since he thinks he is Mexican, but Ruben says he is Puerto Rican, which is not a part of Mexico like Georgie thinks. Georgie asks if he speaks Spanish, so Mandy grabs the phone and Ruben tells her that Georgie is a dumbass.

Mandy and Georgie go to look for Missy while talking about the situation and what they think that could happen to CeeCee.

Mary prays for Missy while smoking when Audrey calls to check on her, which leads to them bonding over being and raising teens…..which causes them to fight.

Audrey complains to Jim, who tells her that she is doing the same thing Mary is doing by taking things out on him.

Todd and Missy are in a convenience store and realize they don’t have enough money. They fight and he renounces her. They realize they don’t know what it means, so the cashier tells them that it means to reject if anyone cares.

Georgie tells Mandy that this is his fault since he isn’t taking care of Missy in the way he promised. Mandy tells him that he is doing the best he can and that she took Mandy for her tattoo, causing Georgie to freak out.

Missy goes home and Mary hugs her…..and then tells her she is in so much trouble. They fight and Missy says she and Todd broke up. Mary doesn’t care and Missy storms off.

Mandy and Georgie go to the convenience store and talk to the cashier, who tells them that Missy and Todd left a few hours ago. They head to Mexico while saying CeeCee won’t stand a chance.

Mandy and Georgie are lost and run out of gas as the episode comes to an end….with them fighting.