Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Jim feeding the baby as Mandy reads an article about cabbage leaves drying up breast milk. Audrey is confused by this while Jim wonders what happens to the leaves, leaving Mandy to wonder why this was his question.

Georgie comes in, happy that he is getting mail to that address and that he has his first credit card. As he puts it into his Velcro wallet (which Mandy makes fun of) Audrey warns him about getting into credit card debt like Mandy. She evades the topic as she tells Georgie to give CeeCee a bath.

Once Georgie is gone, she tells them not to talk about her credit card debt in front of Georgie. They wonder why she wants to keep it a secret when Connor walks in, asking what the secret is. He is told to mind his own business and he says he also has a secret: that he and Jay Leno are pen pals. They share a birthday and Connor sent him a card, leading to an ‘unlikely friendship.’

Jim says he shares a birthday with Bryant Gumbel. No one responds and he is shocked because he thinks it’s cool.

The next night, Mandy and Georgie go to dinner to take the credit card for a spin. This leads to credit card talk and Georgie quoting his dad about money and how he used to say that if you want to know what a woman will look like when she is older, look at her mother. This grosses Mandy out, especially when he says that Audrey is a fox.

That night, Mandy confesses her credit card debt with Jim and Audrey listening in. This leads to the couple arguing and him refusing to have sex. Jim tells Audrey that he didn’t think Mandy would be the one to mess it up.

The next day, Jim and Georgie discuss Mandy’s debt and drag Ruben into the fight. He says there are different lies and confesses that his sister is actually his mom. Georgie is told to go back to work.

Ruben asks if the baby is even Georgie’s, putting him on thin ice with Jim.

That night, Georgie and Mandy go over the credit card debt, leading to more fighting after she confesses that some of the debt was paying for an ex’s emergency room bill. She storms off and Connor comes in, giving Georgie a hug.

Georgie takes the emergency room charge to Jim and after much to debate, Jim gives Georgie his information. He tells him he is a good man and (after Georgie leaves) that is glad he didn’t shoot him after he knocked her up.

Georgie finds the ex, who, after questioning Georgie about who he is and how he is connected to Mandy, says he has been meaning to give Mandy the money. He lets Georgie in and asks about Audrey, saying he thought she was kind of hot, grossing Georgie out.

The ex offers Georgie a beer and writes him a check. He says making amends is part of his recovery. Georgie asks about the beer, but he says it doesn’t count. He says he is in a better place than he was when he broke his wrist (which resulted in the medical bill)while with Mandy. He asks Georgie if they plan to have kids and Georgie tells him about CeeCee. The ex wants to visit, but Georgie lies and says they live in Alabama.

The check turns out to be bad, which doesn’t surprise Georgie. He runs into the ex, who is there to rob the bank. Georgie runs.

That night, they eat dinner with Audrey, Jim and Connor, the latter of whom is eating by the sink. After he goes back and forth with Jim about it, Georgie comes up with ideas about using the tow truck they have and donating uniforms to the cop softball team. He adds that MeMaw has friends who can help. Audrey makes a snarky comment about MeMaw’s illegal business, but says she will throw nails on Main Street to help the cause.

Meanwhile, Mandy plans to go to work at the restaurant while Audrey babysits.

Mandy and Georgie go to bed that night and realize they will both be working a lot and might not see each other that much.

Georgie works towing trucks thanks to the cops recommending them while Mandy breaks down at work while serving a young family.

Audrey watches CeeCee and listens to a message for Connor from Jay Leno thanking him for the care package as the episode comes to a close.