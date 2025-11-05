Will Trent Recap for 3/11/2025

-This episode is reminding me of that Monk episode where Snoop Dogg guest starred.

-The elevator is broken, so the band has to take the stairs….leading to a fight and one of the rappers dying.

-Jeremy is helping Faith move in with Michael, which he finds odd. He then plays some music he made, which impresses Faith and Michael, the latter of whom is a ‘hip-hop head’

-There is a chance that Jeremy’s music can be put in front of a producer.

-Faith is on the case involving the dead rapper H. Beltline, which happens to be connected to the music studio where Jeremy works.

-Will is also on the case and wants to know what happened and why the elevator was broken. He doesn’t think this was a random altercation, but that H. Beltline was targeted. He also notices that the weapon was taken.

-It is discovered that the elevator wasn’t broken after all, but the breaker was shut down, making it more suspicious.

-Faith as video of a rapper named Slo Blizzy, who more or less admits to killing H. Beltline and says he has a new record deal.

-Pete and Angie are working on a case where a woman named Lillith was killed at what appears to have been a sex party.

-Jeremy is working with Rafael….who owns the record label that signed Slo Blizzy.

-Will tries to question Rafael, while Faith talks to Jeremy. Neither of them get any answers that they desire. All that occurs is that they all end up fighting.

-Jeremy gets fired and Rafael says he better not hear the music he made in the studio anywhere else….since he owns it.

-Michael and Angie question people from the sex party and go to investigate what really happened.

-Faith questions people involved in the murder of H. Beltline and try and figure out what happened. One of Rafael’s guys says there is a guy named Frankie Sanchez is involved.

-Amanda says that Slo Blizzy is off the grid, while Faith sees that the video Amanda is watching is connected to a restaurant she used to go there. She realizes that is where Slo Blizzy is and goes to investigate, only to find that someone else is dead.

-Angie is on a date with Seth, who talks about his parents and how they are celebrating their 50th anniversary. He wants to know more about her family, so she gives vague answers. He foes to the bathroom and she sees that there is a wedding ring on his keychain and pictures of him with another woman….causing her to leave.

-The dead body is an event worker and they think the killer got into Slo Blizzy’s phone.

-Seth brings Angie the pie she forgot and she confronts him about his wife. He says that his wife is actually dead. Franklin and Michael give commentary until Angie tells them to shut up. Seth storms off.

-Will and Faith continue to work on the case and question a guy who has a ton of weapons and shaking. He tells them about New Milli and how he gave him a loan that he has trouble paying back.

-Angie and Michael question more sex party people, including a CEO who used a fake name and ran away during the incident. Another man says that the woman kept asking him to choke her harder, but he didn’t kill her.

-Faith and Will question New Milli about the deaths of H. Beltline and Slo Blizzy, who was apparently the one who was found dead. He admits that it all went down due to the loss of money and rebranding.

-Michael and Angie debate on what really happened to the woman and if a manslaughter charge should be brought in.

-Franklin tells Angie to work things out with Seth.

-Jeremy begs Rafael for a second chance, so Rafael makes him deliver a bag to earn his trust…which we all know will end in disaster.

-Rafael lets Jeremy work on his music while Faith leaves him a message saying she will always be proud of him.

-Will and Faith talk and he tells her she is a great mom and Jeremy is a lucky guy.

-Angie visits Seth and asks him about her sex case. He tells her lesser-known drugs could have caused Lillith’s death.

-Angie tells Seth her life story and tells his coworkers not to write anything down. They kiss and make up.

-Jeremy gets arrested and calls Will for help.

-Michael and Angie question the guy who choked Lilith and says she took one of the lesser-known drugs, which caused her to die. He is free to go.

-It turns out Rafael had Jeremy deliver a bag of meth and he got caught. Will is not happy about this and says that Faith will die is she finds out. He is willing to work with him and says that Jeremy is actually an informant. The cops plan to file a complaint against Will but promise to leave Jeremy out of it. Jeremy is now an informant, like it or not.