Grammy Awards 2025 Winners

Album of the Year

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Song of the Year

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

Record of the Year

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Die with a Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Latin Pop Album

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Best Country Album

Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter

Best Rap Album

Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Best Classical Compendium

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Alma” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” — Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Beyond The Years – Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Bach: Goldberg Variations” — Víkingur Ólafsson

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Rectangles and Circumstance” — Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion

Best Choral Performance

“Ochre” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Best Opera Recording

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

Best Orchestral Performance

|“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Strands” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman)

Best Immersive Audio Album

i/o (In-Side Mix) — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel & Richard Russell, immersive producers (Peter Gabriel)

Producer of the Year, Classical (A Producer’s Award. Artist names appear in parentheses. S stands for Single, T for Track and A for Album)

Elaine Martone

Bartók: String Quartet No.3; Suite From ‘The Miraculous Mandarin’ (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

The Book Of Spells (Merian Ensemble) (A)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Divine Mischief (Julian Bliss, J. Eric Wilson & Baylor University Wind Ensemble) (A)

Joy! (John Morris Russell & Cincinnati Pops) (A)

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Schubert: The Complete Impromptus (Gerardo Teissonnière) (A)

Stranger At Home (Shachar Israel) (A)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon

Best Reggae Album

Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists)

Best Global Music Album

Alkebulan II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Best African Music Performance

“Love Me JeJe” — Tems

Best Global Music Performance

“Bemba Colorá” — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti

Best Alternative Jazz Album

No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Latin Jazz Album

Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

Best Jazz Vocal Album

A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy

Best Jazz Performance

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

i/o — Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May & Dom Shaw, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)

Best Song Written For Visual Media

It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper

Best Alternative Music Album

All Born Screaming — St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Flea” — St. Vincent

Best Rock Album

Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones

Best Rock Song

“Broken Man” — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

Best Metal Performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne

Best Rock Performance

“Now and Then” — The Beatles

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical (A Producer’s Award. Artist names appear in parentheses. S stands for Single, T for Track and A for Album)

Daniel Nigro

“Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes)” (Olivia Rodrigo) (S)

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall Of A Midwest Princess (Chappell Roan) (A)

“girl i’ve always been” (Olivia Rodrigo) (T)

“Good Luck, Babe!” (Chappell Roan) (S)

“so american” (Olivia Rodrigo) (T)

“stranger” (Olivia Rodrigo) (T)

Best Historical Album

Centennial — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists)

Best Album Notes

Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)

Best Recording Package

Brat — Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter

Best Comedy Album

The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle

Best Children’s Music Album

Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Visions — Norah Jones

Best Music Film

“American Symphony” — Jon Batiste

Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman & Joedan Okun, video producers

Best Music Video

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Sam Canter & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

Best Rap Song

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu

Best Rap Performance

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Best Progressive R&B Album (tie)

So Glad to Know You — Avery*Sunshine

Why Lawd? — NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best R&B Song

“Saturn” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“That’s You” — Lucky Daye

Best R&B Performance

“Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

A Songwriter’s Award. (Artists’ names appear in parentheses.) (S) stands for Single, (T) stands for Track

Amy Allen

“Chrome Cowgirl” (Leon Bridges) (S)

“Espresso” (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

“High Road” (Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph) (S)

“Please Please Please” (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

“run for the hills” (Tate McRae) (S)

“scared of my guitar” (Olivia Rodrigo) (T)

“Selfish” (Justin Timberlake) (S)

“Sweet Dreams” (Koe Wetzel) (S)

“Taste” (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana

Best Música Urbana Album

Las Letras Ya No Importan — Residente

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Mileage — Ruthie Foster

Best Traditional Blues Album

Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best American Roots Performance

“Lighthouse” — Sierra Ferrell

Best Country Song

“The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“II Most Wanted” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus

Best Country Solo Performance

“It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton

Best Roots Gospel Album

Church — Cory Henry

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Heart Of A Human — DOE

Best Gospel Album

More Than This — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“That’s My King” — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kuini — Kalani Pe’a

Best Folk Album

Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Bluegrass Album

Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings

Best Americana Album

Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell

Best American Roots Song

“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)

Best Americana Performance

“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell

Best Remix Recording

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Von dutch” — Charli xcx

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

Best Dance/Electronic Album

BRAT — Charli xcx

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala