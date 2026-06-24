Grammy Awards 2025 Winners
Originally posted on February 2, 2025 @ 11:55 pm
Grammy Awards 2025 Winners
Album of the Year
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
Song of the Year
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
Record of the Year
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Die with a Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Best Latin Pop Album
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
Best Country Album
Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter
Best Rap Album
Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Best Classical Compendium
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Alma” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Bridge Over Troubled Water” — Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Beyond The Years – Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Bach: Goldberg Variations” — Víkingur Ólafsson
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Rectangles and Circumstance” — Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion
Best Choral Performance
“Ochre” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
Best Opera Recording
“Saariaho: Adriana Mater” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)
Best Orchestral Performance
|“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Instrumental Composition
“Strands” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman)
Best Immersive Audio Album
i/o (In-Side Mix) — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel & Richard Russell, immersive producers (Peter Gabriel)
Producer of the Year, Classical (A Producer’s Award. Artist names appear in parentheses. S stands for Single, T for Track and A for Album)
Elaine Martone
Bartók: String Quartet No.3; Suite From ‘The Miraculous Mandarin’ (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
The Book Of Spells (Merian Ensemble) (A)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
Divine Mischief (Julian Bliss, J. Eric Wilson & Baylor University Wind Ensemble) (A)
Joy! (John Morris Russell & Cincinnati Pops) (A)
Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
Schubert: The Complete Impromptus (Gerardo Teissonnière) (A)
Stranger At Home (Shachar Israel) (A)
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon
Best Reggae Album
Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists)
Best Global Music Album
Alkebulan II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Best African Music Performance
“Love Me JeJe” — Tems
Best Global Music Performance
“Bemba Colorá” — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti
Best Alternative Jazz Album
No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Latin Jazz Album
Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
Best Jazz Vocal Album
A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy
Best Jazz Performance
“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
i/o — Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May & Dom Shaw, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)
Best Song Written For Visual Media
It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper
Best Alternative Music Album
All Born Screaming — St. Vincent
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Flea” — St. Vincent
Best Rock Album
Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones
Best Rock Song
“Broken Man” — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
Best Metal Performance
“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
Best Rock Performance
“Now and Then” — The Beatles
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical (A Producer’s Award. Artist names appear in parentheses. S stands for Single, T for Track and A for Album)
Daniel Nigro
“Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes)” (Olivia Rodrigo) (S)
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall Of A Midwest Princess (Chappell Roan) (A)
“girl i’ve always been” (Olivia Rodrigo) (T)
“Good Luck, Babe!” (Chappell Roan) (S)
“so american” (Olivia Rodrigo) (T)
“stranger” (Olivia Rodrigo) (T)
Best Historical Album
Centennial — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists)
Best Album Notes
Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)
Best Recording Package
Brat — Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter
Best Comedy Album
The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle
Best Children’s Music Album
Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Visions — Norah Jones
Best Music Film
“American Symphony” — Jon Batiste
Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman & Joedan Okun, video producers
Best Music Video
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Sam Canter & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
Best Rap Song
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu
Best Rap Performance
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
Best R&B Album
11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Best Progressive R&B Album (tie)
So Glad to Know You — Avery*Sunshine
Why Lawd? — NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Best R&B Song
“Saturn” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“That’s You” — Lucky Daye
Best R&B Performance
“Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
A Songwriter’s Award. (Artists’ names appear in parentheses.) (S) stands for Single, (T) stands for Track
Amy Allen
“Chrome Cowgirl” (Leon Bridges) (S)
“Espresso” (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
“High Road” (Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph) (S)
“Please Please Please” (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
“run for the hills” (Tate McRae) (S)
“scared of my guitar” (Olivia Rodrigo) (T)
“Selfish” (Justin Timberlake) (S)
“Sweet Dreams” (Koe Wetzel) (S)
“Taste” (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana
Best Música Urbana Album
Las Letras Ya No Importan — Residente
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Mileage — Ruthie Foster
Best Traditional Blues Album
Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet
Best American Roots Performance
“Lighthouse” — Sierra Ferrell
Best Country Song
“The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“II Most Wanted” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus
Best Country Solo Performance
“It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton
Best Roots Gospel Album
Church — Cory Henry
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Heart Of A Human — DOE
Best Gospel Album
More Than This — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“That’s My King” — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kuini — Kalani Pe’a
Best Folk Album
Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Bluegrass Album
Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings
Best Americana Album
Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell
Best American Roots Song
“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)
Best Americana Performance
“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell
Best Remix Recording
“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Von dutch” — Charli xcx
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
Best Dance/Electronic Album
BRAT — Charli xcx
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala