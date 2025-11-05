Game Of Thrones The Complete Collection on DVD Today

The #1 selling home entertainment television series of all time*, and most-watched series in HBO history, Game of Thrones remains a blockbuster hit and cultural sensation. Now, for the first time ever, the entire series can be owned in spectacular 4K Ultra HD when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Game of Thrones®: The Complete Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-rayTM on November 3, 2020. Featuring all 73 episodes along with over 15 hours of bonus content, plus Digital Copy (US only), this must-have set is priced to own at $254.99 SRP ($289.99 in Canada). Game of Thrones Seasons 1-8 are also available to own on Digital in HD via purchase from digital retailers.

*Source: WHV Category Management, Market Insights. Data thru 6/20/20, United States.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection on 4K Ultra HD will also be available in an exclusive limited-edition version at Best Buy for $285.43 SRP ($320.43 in Canada). Containing the same episode and bonus content, all eight epic seasons will be featured in individual steelbooks and housed in a striking individually numbered metal case.

Based on the best-selling novel series by George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones has earned a total of 161 Emmy® nominations and 59 wins, which are the most nominations and wins of any Comedy or Drama series in Emmy history. The Cultural Phenomenon also stands as HBO’s most-viewed program ever, with the final season averaging a record-setting 44 million viewers in the U.S.

The ensemble cast includes Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont).

“We are thrilled to offer Game of Thrones fans an in-home viewing experience worthy of the groundbreaking show with the long-awaited release of Game of Thrones: The Complete Series on 4K Ultra HD,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “For the first time ever and unavailable anywhere else, loyal fans and collectors will be able to enjoy every extraordinary moment of this iconic show in eye-popping 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR. Packed with over 15 hours of special features spanning all 8 seasons and a digital copy of every episode, this collectable set also makes a perfect holiday gift!”

The 4K Ultra HD discs of Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame.

Also, the 4K Ultra HD discs of Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection will feature Dolby Atmos® soundtracks remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar; however, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

The 4K Ultra HD release includes over 15 hours of bonus features originally released on the 2019 Game of Thrones: The Complete Series and The Complete Collection (Limited Collector’s Edition) Blu-ray sets.

MORE THAN 15 HOURS OF BONUS FEATURES INCLUDING

· Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A two-part reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.

· Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.

· Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of Seven Kingdoms

· Audio Commentaries, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more from all 8 seasons!

DIGITAL

Game of Thrones Seasons 1-8 and The Complete Series are currently available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and others.

4K ULTRA HD

Street Date: November 3, 2020

Rating: TV-MA

33 Discs (23 BD-100s, 7 BD-66s, 3 BD-50s)

4K UHD Presented in 16×9 widescreen format

Audio: English, French, Spanish

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Runtime: Feature Approx. 75 hours

Enhanced Content: Approx. 15 hours

National 4K UHD Price: $254.99 SRP US / $289.99 SRP Canada

Best Buy 4K UHD Exclusive Limited-Edition Price: $285.43 SRP US / $320.43 SRP Canada