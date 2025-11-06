Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 11/6/2025

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Georgie having nightmares about Ruben giving him bills to pay for the store, while Mandy gives him home bills, all of which crush him.

He wakes up and works on ideas to make more money. Mandy sees he is up and asks what he is doing and he tells her that he has ideas like Tire Tuesdays and Lubey Tuesdays for specials. She goes back to bed.

The next day, Georgie asks Jim to pour him coffee to go. He asks if he dreams about work, leading to Jim talking about a sexy dream about Ann Margaret where they do an exchange for car work….but it is okay since Audrey is dead in the dream. Georgie, who has no idea who Ann Margaret is, is disturbed and leaves, as Audrey enters the kitchen.

Jim calls her hot stuff and she says it is too early for all that.

Georgie settles on an inflatable person, leading to Ruben insulting him in English and Spanish.

Pastor Jeff shows up and, after saying the inflatable person reminds him of a parishioner, tells him that they are going with Fred, the competition because he is working on the church buses for free.

Georgie and Ruben call Fred, who says he is doing good for the church and might ask Mary out. Georgie says two can play that game and asks about his mom.

Ruben is confused and then mad when Georgie explains the situation and how they got a new computer.

After they argue, they decide to beat Fred at his own game, with Ruben also getting a dinner invite.

Audrey is delighted Ruben is over and says he can call her by her first name, but Georgie cannot. Ruben offers to let Connor have his seat, but Connor declines since he likes the counter.

The subject switches to the shop, with Georgie saying that they might open a new store. Mandy questions him about this, but he tells her they are just chewing the fat.

Later on, Mandy says she knows he is lying because his tell is sounding extra country. He denies this and goes to work on ideas and to meet Ruben to destroy Fred’s tow trucks. They argue, talk about the musical Annie and Ruben’s ex and as they escape, get chased (and in Ruben’s case attacked) by a junkyard dog.

Afterward, Georgie comes home to bed and goes to cuddle with Mandy. She noticed he showered and questions him, leading to an argument about his lies.

The next morning, Mandy goes to talk to Ruben. He acts cagey, which frustrates her even more.

Georgie gets a call for a tow and feels bad when he is told Fred’s tow trucks are out of commission. He feels bad and goes to talk to Ruben, who is driving a customer crazy with his thank yous. He admits he also feels bad and they keep thinking they smell like the bleach they poured into Fred’s tow trucks.

This leads to Georgie continuously showering, leading to Mandy thinking he is having an affair. He says it is work stuff and won’t say what, upsetting Mandy. She walks off, running into Connor, who teases her over her watching Georgie shower.

Later on, he and Jim have a heart to heart in the Mustang over beers. Jim gives him some sound advice and makes him feel better.

The next day, Georgie gives Ruben money for rent, leading to them hugging.

Fred comes in and says he knows what they did and this isn’t over….as the episode comes to a close.