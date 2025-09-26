Amazon Prime Video Announces Hunters Debut

Amazon Prime Video today announced that the highly-anticipated conspiracy thriller Hunters, created by David Weil, starring legendary Academy Award-winner Al Pacino and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele, will premiere globally on Friday, February 21, 2020. In addition to the series’ launch date, the official trailer and key art was also released today.

Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans. The series also stars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

Hunters, produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, was created by Weil who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is an executive producer.

The series is executive produced by Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions; Nelson McCormick; Tom Lesinski from Sonar Entertainment.

