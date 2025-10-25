Fox Drops LA’s Finest Trailer

October 25, 2025 Sammi Turano TV News 0

L.A.'S FINEST: L-R: Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba in L.A.'S FINEST, making its network television debut Monday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) this fall on FOX. ©Spectrum Originals/Sony Pictures Television Cr: Mary Ellen Matthews.

Originally posted on July 31, 2020 @ 10:01 pm

Fox just dropped the trailer for its new series LA’s Finest, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. Check it out below.

https://youtu.be/3IgFMYcodj0

From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer “Bad Boys” movie franchise and Sony Pictures Television, the action-drama series L.A.’S FINEST follows Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.  The series also stars Zack Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds and Ernie Hudson.  L.A.’S FINEST is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Anton Cropper, who also directed the pilot.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Empire, Star Trailers Released by Fox
  2. Masterchef Junior Premiere Sneak Peek
  3. Masterchef Junior Sneak Peek for 3/26
  4. Masterchef Junior Sneak Peek for 4/9/19
See also  Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Taglines Revealed
About Sammi Turano 7430 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*