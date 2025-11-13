Fox Announces Animation Renewals

FOX Entertainment has ordered unprecedented, early four-season renewals for 20th Television Animation’s hit series The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, and announced the return of American Dad! to the network, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network.

The three fan-favorite series — all produced by 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios — have each received four additional seasons, continuing their impressive runs on FOX through the 2028-29 broadcast cycle. The renewals encompass the 16th through 19th Seasons of Bob’s Burgers, the 24th through 27th Seasons of Family Guy and the record-setting 37th through 40th Seasons of The Simpsons, extending its standing as the longest-running scripted primetime series in television history.

American Dad!, created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, debuted on FOX in 2005 and was a part of the network’s animation lineup through 2014. The animated comedy will return to the network for Seasons 20 through 23.

Disney+ and Hulu remain the exclusive global streaming home of these four iconic animated series, boasting a collective library of all 2,000 episodes. Last year, both Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers were ranked as two of the Top 10 most streamed shows in the U.S., according to Nielsen, with 42.44 billion and 36.79 billion minutes viewed, respectively.

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics,” said Thorn.

“The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we’ve built with the incredible team at Disney,” said Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment. “This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from FOX to Hulu to fans worldwide.”

“This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at FOX is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad and Bob’s Burgers for years to come,” said Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation.

FOX is home to the longest running primetime animation block in television history, featuring the reigning first families of animation, the Simpsons, the Griffins and the Belchers, as well as the return of the Smith family in American Dad!

The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers ranked among the Top 10 comedies for the 2023-24 Broadcast Season, marking The Simpsons’ fifth, Family Guy’s sixth and Bob’s Burgers’ third consecutive season topping the list. For almost a decade, Family Guy has ranked as FOX’s most-streamed program each season, and continues the trend this season, averaging 9.4 million P2+ viewers.

The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation from creator Matt Groening, developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon and executive produced by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and showrunner Matt Selman. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer of Family Guy with Rich Appel an Alec Sulkin serving as executive producers and showrunners. Bob’s Burgers was created and is executive produced by Loren Bouchard with Nora Smith and Holly Schlesinger serving as executive producers and showrunners.

