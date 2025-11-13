The Masked Singer Recap for 4/2/2025

It is Boy Band night on Fox’s The Masked Singer! The Group C contestants will perform songs from iconic boy bands throughout the years.

Nessy: He has competed with NSYNC for years….everywhere from TRL to celebrity golf tournaments. However, they are friends.

He sings Tearin’ Up My Heart from NSYNC and it is a cute way to open the show. Win or lose, he has great stage presence.

His t-shirt clue is a heart which represents him being known for his love songs. Chris from NSYNC delivers said clue.

Guesses: Dave Matthews, Darius Rucker, Pat Monahan.

Stud Muffin: His clues seem to be in a kitchen, which makes me think of Snoop Dogg. He also says that nothing comes between him and his team…hmmm.

He sings Poison by Bell Biv Devoe and it is quite an interesting performance. There is something familiar about him, but I cannot put my finger on it. I do love the performance though.

His t-shirt clue by Omarion has a recipe that says a dash of sugar, a sprinkle of flour and a gold Grammy.

Guesses: Method Man, 2 Chainz, MC Hammer

Bonus Clue: He was on screen with Dr. Ken, as per Wayne Brady

Yorkie: She talks about going from being adored to being wrapped in scandal….and came out on top. I am willing to BET this is Erika Jayne. They showed a peach pie, and she is from the South, plus she had a huge scandal with her ex-husband’s legal issues.

She sings Step by Step by New Kids on the Block and is so cute. There is something so endearing about her and she made se smile from start to finish.

Chris returns to give us her t-shirt clue. It says touring up my heart, which represents her life of comedy, tragedy and her life now being good….all around the world.

Guesses: Teresa Giudice, Paris Hilton, Erika Jayne

Mad Scientist: He knows about chemistry and talks about his wife and how they met and fell in love.

He sings I Swear by All-4-One in his wife’s honor. I know this voice but cannot place it and it is DRIVING ME CRAZY.

Omarion delivers a clue that says BSB+BTS, which represents an award they all won.

Guesses: Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban

Stud Muffin is eliminated! WTF? I did not see that one coming at all.

His final clue: there is a street named after him and his clue.

Stud Muffin is none other is….METHOD MAN!