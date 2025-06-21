Next Level Chef Gets Double Renewal

Culinary titan Gordon Ramsay’s cooking competition program Next Level Chef has been renewed for Seasons Three and Four, it was announced today by Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment.

“Serving up two more orders of Next Level Chef was an easy decision on the heels of an incredible sophomore season, propelled by its historic post-Super Bowl debut,” said Wallach. “Gordon has orchestrated a series that brilliantly demands skill and creativity in a tri-level pressure cooker, delivering high stakes, high drama and some of the most innovative cooking I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be bringing two more seasons of Next Level Chef to FOX,” said Ramsay. It’s the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows and we’re excited to continue to raise the bar!”

Next Level Chef is averaging a 1.0 Live + 7 Day rating among Adults 18-49 and 6.1 million multi-platform viewers. Its post-Super Bowl LVII Season Two premiere delivered 16.9 million viewers, making it the most-watched cooking series telecast in television history and the #1 entertainment series telecast in two years.

On tonight’s two-hour season finale episode (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), Next Level Chef’s remaining five chefs will select two different boxes, each representing a state and its local ingredients. They will then have to conceive a dish that infuses both into one unforgettable dish. Then, in the second half of the finale, the final three chefs must create one dish on each level of the kitchen in just 90 minutes! It is up to the chefs to determine how much time they use on the bottom and middle levels, which will determine how much time they have to make their final dish on the top level. Eighteen chefs began the journey, three will cook in the finale, and only one will win the one-year mentorship, $250,000 and the title of Next Level Chef. The winner will be crowned tonight, Thursday, May 11 (8:00 PM-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Seasons 3 and 4 will be produced by BiggerStage and Studio Ramsay on behalf of Studio Ramsay Global. Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

With a level playing field, Ramsay is joined by fellow mentor chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, who once again will open the competition and scour the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars and everything in between, so they all can compete against one another with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar!

Although he now sits unrivaled at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant. He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors will adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and become a Next Level Chef!

Gordon Ramsay and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers on Next Level Chef.

