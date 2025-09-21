TV News

The Masked Singer Season 2 Premiere: The First Two Reveals

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 26, 2019 @ 12:23 am

Here are the two reveals from tonight’s season premiere of The Masked Singer on Fox.

THE EGG” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/tp9rahota_M

“THE EGG” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/0GimPncU7w4

THE EGG” IS OLYMPIC FIGURE SKATER JOHNNY WEIR

“THE ICE CREAM” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/_dioP4Vn8E4

“THE ICE CREAM” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/xtmb0f286vM

  THE ICE CREAM” IS YOUTUBER/PRO-GAMER SENSATION “NINJA”!

