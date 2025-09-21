The Masked Singer Season 2 Premiere: The First Two Reveals
Here are the two reveals from tonight’s season premiere of The Masked Singer on Fox.
THE EGG” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/tp9rahota_M
“THE EGG” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/0GimPncU7w4
THE EGG” IS OLYMPIC FIGURE SKATER JOHNNY WEIR
“THE ICE CREAM” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/_dioP4Vn8E4
“THE ICE CREAM” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/xtmb0f286vM
“THE ICE CREAM” IS YOUTUBER/PRO-GAMER SENSATION “NINJA”!
