DWTS Juniors Cast Announced

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” welcomes 12 celebrity kids and professional junior ballroom dancers to the ballroom floor. The youngest cast ever is sparkling up their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for what will be an unforgettable journey. The competition begins with the two-hour season premiere, SUNDAY, OCT. 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT ), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

This season’s lineup of celebrity kid dancers includes a Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated actor, a professional skateboarder, an ABC comedy star, a runway model, two Disney Channel stars and the youngest boy to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

As announced this evening on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” the celebrity kids with their professional dance partners heading to the ballroom (in alphabetical order) are as follows:

• Addison Osta Smith with Lev Khmelev, mentored by Keo Motsepe

• Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson with Tristan Ianiero, mentored by Artem Chigvintsev

• Akash Vukoti with Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson

• Ariana Greenblatt with Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong

• Hudson West with Kameron Couch, mentored by Hayley Erbert

• Jason Maybaum with Elliana Walmsley, mentored by Emma Slater

• Mackenzie Ziegler with Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko

• Mandla Morris with Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke

• Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold

• Sky Brown with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten

• Sophia Pippen with Jake Monreal, mentored by Sasha Farber

• Tripp Palin with Hailey Bills, mentored by Jenna Johnson

Hosted by “Dancing with the Stars” Season 25’s Mirrorball trophy winner, Jordan Fisher, and finalist Frankie Muniz, “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” is a fresh take on an established favorite in which 12 celebrity kids will be partnered with professional junior ballroom dancers to perform choreographed routines, which will be judged by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore , professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” champion, Adam Rippon.