Emmys 2025: The Giving Suite Sneak Peek

Want to know what the stars will be getting at the Emmys tomorrow night? Check out this exclusive Gift Selection from the Giving Suite!

THE 77th EMMY® AWARDS OFFICIAL GIFT SELECTION

Miage Skincare

Be present. Míage introduces a new category of transformative skincare combining waterless

micro-molecule formulas, isotonic nutrient delivery and human stem cell science. This incredible 5-piece gift set includes: BLOOM La Milpa Lip Treatment, AWAKENED The Isotonic Eye Elixir, MANIFEST The Day Lotion, CLARITY The Purifying Wash and INVOKE The Night Cream.

www.miageskin.com

TIRTIR

Redefine Your Radiance. At TIRTIR, we’re proud to be redefining what inclusivity looks like in K-

Beauty. Guided by the belief that “Your voice shapes our beauty,” we’re committed to creating products that reflect the individuality and diversity of everyone who wears them. TIRTIR listens, innovates and delivers based on consumer needs. We made history as the first Korean brand to launch 40 cushion shades, setting a new standard for diversity and inclusion in the beauty industry.

Featured TIRTIR products include Milk Skin Toner, Mask Fit Makeup Fixer, Mask Fit Red Cushion, Mask Fit Red Foundation and Glide & Hide Blurring Concealer.

https://tirtir.global/

Divina Dermatology

Dr. Jacquiline Hakim, a double board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic specialist in Beverly

Hills, is proud to introduce the Alma TED Hair Restoration treatment. This revolutionary, non-

invasive therapy uses an advanced ultrasound-based system with acoustic sound waves to

nourish and revitalize hair at the root. The painless, needle-free procedure delivers growth factors and peptides to the scalp, reducing shedding, stimulating new growth and strengthening hair follicles.

www.DivinaDermatology.com

Hasbro Games

Hasbro brings families and friends together with games that are fun to play, fun to watch and fun to share. Featuring new favorites like Connect 4 Frenzy, Beat the Heat, Monopoly App Banking and Priorities, these games spark laughter, connection and unforgettable memories across generations.

https://shop.hasbro.com/en-us/brand/hasbro-games

HydroJug

The viral HydroJug Traveler is 100% spill-proof. A simple solution for staying hydrated wherever life takes you.

https://www.thehydrojug.com/

Krovblit Fine Art

This Emmy® season, Krovblit Fine Art presents bold works of art, crafted to make a big impression.

Each resin-coated creation is handcrafted by California collage artist David Krovblit, delivering a unique and vibrant statement that’s sure to turn heads. It’s the perfect way to bring a powerful visual into any space.

www.krovblit.com

PETA x Miomojo

PETA and Miomojo will inspire Emmy® stars to wear plants—not animals—with Italian-crafted,

plant-based luxury. Handbags made from apples, corn and olives prove that style can be exquisite without costing animals their lives, while a chic PETA ‘Vegan Leather’ lapel pin completes the look.

www.peta.org

www.miomojo.com

MARLEYLILLY

At Marleylilly, we offer top-quality monogrammed clothing, accessories, gifts and much more. Our Personalized Extra Large Bag is a must-have for your out-and-about beach day excursions, your poolside visits as well as vacations. Need room for everything? This large monogram bag will hold it all — including an Emmy®!

https://marleylilly.com/

TRIP

Unwind anytime, anywhere with TRIP’s lightly sparkling premium soda and calming gummies,

made with functional ingredients like magnesium, lion’s mane, and ashwagandha. Featuring

award-winning flavors that refresh and restore, TRIP is your go-to for calm on the go – take a TRIP to find your calm amidst the everyday chaos.

https://us.drink-trip.com

Blooms by Maison d’Emilie

Our signature floral arrangements are luxurious, statement-making designs crafted to bring a touch of elegance and artistry to the Emmys® Giving Suite.

https://bloomsbymaisondemilie.com/

1MD Nutrition’s VisionMD

1MD Nutrition, maker of doctor formulated supplements with ingredients that come from

substantive clinical trials (in the dosages that showed results from those studies) is gifting Emmy® nominees, winners and presenters with “eye + icon” merch paired with their eye health

supplement VisionMD as a witty wink to TV’s brightest icons who truly see things differently.

https://1md.org/

arliePOP

arliePOP™ canned popcorn and PopLux™ bars bring red-carpet glamour to clean snacking. Organic, plant-powered and unapologetically indulgent, they prove wellness can be as decadent as it is delicious. Hollywood has never tasted this good.

www.arliepop.com

Beboe

Beboe, hailed as the “Hermès of Marijuana,” is a luxury cannabis brand for those seeking a mindful and elevated experience. Intended to be socially dosed, the Beboe gift box also includes the Beboe Rose Gold Compact Mirror, the Beboe Sleep Mask and ultra-plush limited-edition socks.

https://beboe.com/

Beekeeper’s Naturals

Beekeeper’s Naturals is reinventing the medicine cabinet with clean, science-backed remedies

powered by the beehive. Founded by Carly Kremer, the brand delivers clinically proven products using propolis, bee pollen, royal jelly and honey. Committed to sustainability and pesticide-free beekeeping, Beekeeper’s Naturals bridges the gap between science and nature—helping people take control of their health without compromise.

https://www.beekeepersnaturals.com/

Bright Harbor

Bright Harbor is offering personalized disaster recovery support to share with survivors of the LAfires who are still struggling to recover. Bright Harbor helps survivors navigate the complex recovery process to find more financial opportunities, make more informed decisions and rebuild faster.

https://brightharbor.com

Chanla Chau Cosmetics

Hollywood is getting its glow with award-winning clean beauty brand Chanla Chau’s Camu Camu Moisturizer . . . your skin’s daily dose of Vitamin C! It’s made in small batches and as fresh as you can get.

www.chanlachaucosmetics.com

Designs for Health

Performance Peptides™ promotes healthy muscle strength, endurance, recovery and retention with bioactive peptides while supporting healthy body composition and aging. Performance Peptides™ is specifically designed to support overall muscle homeostasis in aging men and women as well as those looking to maintain a healthy body composition. It features PeptiStrong™, plant-based bioactive peptides from the fava bean that act on certain pathways in the body to help stimulate muscle protein synthesis, which were discovered through state-of-the-art lab testing and AI machine learning. This product may help promote healthy aging by helping mitigate age-related muscle loss and weakness and by promoting the maintenance of lean body mass and basal metabolism.

https://www.designsforhealth.com/products/performance-peptides/#PPS120

DESUAR Spa

Recipients will enjoy a $400 self-care experience at DESUAR Spa, with services like lymphatic

drainage massage, top-of-the-line facials and the new non-surgical facelift using the only CACISynergy Flex device available in the U.S., offered exclusively at founder Deisy’s private spa in Sherman Oaks. Valid at all five DESUAR locations.

https://www.desuar.com

Flaus

Flaus is the world’s first electric flosser — using high performing dental floss and sonic vibrationsto make flossing as quick, easy and comfortable as brushing your teeth. With up to 18,000 sonic vibrations per minute, Flaus gently massages the gums and removes plaque and debris from tightspaces. The sleek, ergonomic handle made from premium soft touch silicone allows users to easily reach the back molars with control while keeping fingers and germs out of their mouth.

www.goflaus.com

Flexitol Heel Balm

Innovative Flexitol Heel Balm has over 10k 5-star reviews and features 25% pharmaceutical grade urea and glycolic acid. The clinically tested, award-winning formula delivers visible results in just one day and is the perfect recovery for your heels after walking the red carpet all night. The brand is loved by consumers and healthcare professionals for one simple reason: because the products

work!

https://flexitol.com/product/heel-balm/

Gui Gui by Moose Toys

Gui Gui is a new beauty-inspired slime brand that mimics the elevated aesthetic of the beauty

industry. There are four amazing textures including Gloss, Clear, Butter and Cloud as well as a

range of colors and luxurious fragrances. Each pack includes a surprise figurine, charms and

sparkle to customize and “glow-up” your slime.

https://www.moosetoys.com/brands/gui-gui

PLAY-DOH Barbie by Hasbro

Imaginative play hits the runway with the PLAY-DOH Barbie Designer Fashion Show playset! As the highlight of this exciting new brand collaboration, this set offers endless ways to create fabulous DOH-ified fashions. With PLAY-DOH, kids can dream it and design it. Using a new format of PLAY- DOH compound and special fashion-making tools, kids can create custom looks that are as bold and creative as their imaginations. The playset includes a 2-in-1 runway and designer studio, fashion-making tools like the ruffle maker and faux fur roller, and PLAY-DOH Pattern Sheets with chic designs that look just like fabric—except they’re made of PLAY-DOH compound!

https://play.hasbro.com/en-us/play-doh/barbie

Helight Sleep

Helight® Sleep uses a patented, scientifically-based red light protocol to supercharge your sleep quality. Emitting a precise wavelength of 630 nanometers—along with carefully calibrated timing, diffusion and intensity—it stimulates your body’s natural melatonin production. Say goodbye to tossing and turning and hello to falling asleep faster, enjoying deeper rest and waking up refreshed.

Most users notice benefits within just a few days, with full effects often seen by day 21.

https://helight.com

Homeboy Industries

Your gifts are locally crafted by Homeboy Foods and Homeboy Silkscreen & Embroidery — just 2 of Homeboy Industries’ 15 social enterprises. Included is our Homeboy Industries T-shirt, house-blended Homegirl Coffee and a copy of NYTimes Best-Selling author, and Founder of Homeboy Industries, Fr. Greg Boyle’s Tattoos on the Heart. Our products provide quality jobs and training to formerly incarcerated and gang-affiliated individuals seeking to redirect the arc of their lives. Welcome to Kinship in Action.

Hugimals World

Hugarounds by Hugimals World are these genius warmable weighted plushies (2.5 lbs) for both

adults and kids that double as cozy neck wraps, wrapping you in grounding, anxiety-relieving hugsthat stay on your shoulders—even when you move around. Microwave-safe for cozy warming hugs, freezable for cooling ones and unscented (because lavender isn’t for everyone), Hugarounds offer the calming benefits of a weighted blanket but in a portable, emotionally supportive and super adorable package.

www.hugimalsworld.com

John Boos & Co.

The BBQ Cutting Board is built for grill masters—thick, sturdy and reversible for any prep task. One side has a juice groove to keep counters clean, while the flat side gives you extra versatility.

Handcrafted from sustainable Northern Hard Rock Maple, it’s durable, knife-friendly and easy to carry with recessed grips.

https://www.johnboos.com/

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky

Johnnie Walker Blue Label, an iconic Scotch whisky with an unrivaled depth of flavor, proudly

celebrates this year’s outstanding achievements in television with commemorative 200ml bottles engraved with the Television Academy Foundation logo and 77th Emmys® mark.

https://www.johnniewalker.com/en-us

Junk Food Clothing

Junk Food brings you the Ford Bronco hats you’ve been missing. Featuring a vintage-inspired logo patch 90’s cap alongside a classic embroidered trucker hat. Sure to keep you buckin’ all night long.

https://www.junkfoodclothing.com/

Kekoa Foods

Kekoa Foods was founded by two dads on a mission to raise an adventurous eater—and their

globally-inspired, veggie-forward purees are now winning over grown-up taste buds too. With bold, organic blends like Shawarma Artichoke & Cauliflower and the zesty zing of Apple & Ginger, theseno-sugar-added, vegetarian pouches are clean, craveable and totally satisfying. Whether you’re juggling a busy day or a red-carpet schedule, Kekoa makes it easy to snack smart and taste the world—one pouch at a time.

https://www.kekoafoods.com/

Legend’s Creek Farm

Legend’s Creek Farm Triple Milled Goat Milk Soap is crafted with a unique recipe and process that creates an ultra-smooth, long-lasting bar with rich, creamy lather. Each of the four bars in this beautiful gift set are a full 9oz and made 100% cruelty free, making it a luxurious everyday

essential.

www.LegendsCreekFarm.com

lifeRegen

lifeRegen, a California-based wellness and skincare brand, blends Eastern tradition with modern regenerative science. Inspired by Dr. Rongxiang Xu’s research, our mission is to restore the body’s natural healing abilities through advanced, holistic self-care. Featured products include Juvenate Skin Barrier Serum and Juvenate Skin Barrier Day Lotion.

https://www.liferegen.com/

L’ORÉAL PARIS

L’Oréal Paris creates a world of Parisian beauty with its innovative, high-quality products designed to inspire people everywhere. Our beauty gift bag includes a curated selection of the brand’s most iconic and newest cosmetics and hair care products including Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oils, Lumi Le Glass Sticks, Colour Riche Satin Lipstick in 601 Worth It and Elnett Extra Hold Unscented Hairspray.

www.lorealparisusa.com

Natural Life

The XL Rolling Tote is a gigantic bag on WHEELS that makes the world a better place! It holds up to 75 pounds and folds up easily for storage, making it as practical as it is cute!

www.naturallife.com

Out of the Tunnel by Marvin Peake

Out of the Tunnel by best-selling author Marvin Peake is a metaphysical manifesto on awareness, abundance and transformation. This exclusive guide to empowerment and prosperity is a raw, gripping, true-life saga of one man’s quest to overcome homelessness, abuse and extreme poverty to rise to the heights of success. Out of the Tunnel is not another dramatic rags-to-riches story but rather the beginning of a process specifically designed for agents of personal change.

www.outofthetunnel.com

PETA x Tim Burton’s “Adopt Don’t Shop” Dog Bandana

Tim Burton brings his signature charm to a very real nightmare: the companion animal

overpopulation and homelessness crisis. The legendary Beetlejuice and Wednesday director

collaborated with PETA to create one-of-a-kind custom illustrations featuring his cherished dog

Levi for a limited-edition line of merch, including dog bandanas that read, “Be a Hero for Animals!

Adopt, Don’t Shop.”

www.peta.org

Redken NYC

The NEW ACIDIC COLOR GLOSS GLOSS-IN-MASK is an in-shower, at-home mask formulated with a silicone-free formula using ultra-acidic vinegar and glycerin to remove hair buildup while adding deep hydration and sealing in shine for moisturized, weightless and vibrant hair.

www.Redken.com

Señorita

Señorita is a refreshing hemp THC-infused non-alcoholic margarita that gives you a light buzz,

minus the hangover. Consciously made from pristine Mexican agave with pure, locally-sourced

hemp THC. Señorita Lime Jalapeño Margarita is a bold blend of real lime juice, jalapeño extract

and a touch of Himalayan salt, infused with 5mg of fast-acting THC for a refreshing sip with just 70 calories. Señorita Mango Margarita is a refreshing blend of real mango, Himalayan salt and 5mg of fast-acting THC, delivering tropical vibes with only 70 guilt-free calories. And Señorita Grapefruit Paloma is a full-flavor citrus spritz made with real ruby red grapefruit juice, organic Mexican blue agave syrup, fresh lime, Himalayan pink salt and 5mg of fast-acting hemp THC. This zero-alcohol agave drink provides all the fun and deliciousness of a classic Paloma with only 70 calories.

www.senoritadrinks.com

SKANDINAVISK

Experience the celestial majesty of the Northern Lights and the cozy warmth of a Scandinavian

fireplace with the Fire & Light Gift Set including two scented candles in our TAKKA (notes of pine, haysmoke, raw wool and rolling tobacco) and NORDLYS (arctic intensity with celestial color).

www.skandinavisk.com

Tea Forté

Elevate your tea ritual with the Tea Tasting Assortment Tea Chest, presented in a beautifully

designed keepsake box, featuring twenty of our most beloved, whole-leaf pyramid infusers. Each

tea is a celebration of flavor and aroma. From classic black teas to soothing herbal blends, this tea

chest offers unique blends for every tea lover.

https://teaforte.com/

Training Loft

Recipients will enjoy a one-month personal training membership at Training Loft, including expert coaching, a personalized nutrition consultation, a 30-minute wellness service and the option to bring a friend. This exclusive experience is your full-access pass to premium fitness and recovery, all designed to help you feel strong, energized and red-carpet ready.

https://traininglofts.com/

Vital Proteins

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides — for wellness made easy. One serving daily supports healthy

hair, skin, nails, bones and joints.

https://www.vitalproteins.com/