Vancouver Film School’s Christopher Bennett Gives Emmy Predictions
Happy Emmy Day!
Tonight is the night of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. The show will air on Fox at 8pm EST. While there is technically no host, several past Emmy winners will be on hand to present. Several names include Marisa Tomei, John Hamm and James Corden.
It is a huge night for several shows, especially Veep and Game Of Thrones, both of which ended their run earlier this year. The two shows were nominated for several awards, including a Lead Actress in a Comedy nod for Julia Louis-Dreyfus and a Lead Actor in a Drama for Kit Harrington. In fact, Game Of Thrones is up for a total of 32 awards tonight.
TVGrapevine recently shared their Emmy predictions and in a few short hours, we will find out if we are correct, or way off base.
Vancouver Film School’s Christopher Bennett recently shared his own thoughts on the show and his predictions. He thinks that Game Of Thrones will walk away with several awards, including the Best Supporting Actress in a drama. Four of the is actresses are from the show, which heightens the odds of GoT taking that category.
As for two Lead Actress categories, he predicts Julia will win for the Comedy category. If this happens, she will have the most Emmy wins in history. She already has eleven, thanks to Veep and Seinfeld. He also predicts a win for Sandra Oh, who was nominated for Killing Eve.
However, the toughest category for him to choose was Lead Actor in a Comedy. He admits the competition is tough this year, because it is truly anyone’s game. He thinks Ted Danson has a shot, but isn’t quite ruling out a win for Eugene Levy.
In case you missed it, here are the nominees again:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Jessica Lange, AHS: Apocalypse
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
- Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
- Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Michael Angarana, This Is Us
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
- Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
- Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
OUTSTANDING COMEDY
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
- Veep
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Stephen Root, Barry
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
- Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
- Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
- Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
- Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Peter MacNicol, Veep
- John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
- Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
- Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
LIMITED SERIES
- Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
MADE FOR TV MOVIE
- Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
- Brexit
- Deadwood: The Movie
- King Lear
- My Dinner With Hervé
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Michael K Williams, When They See Us
REALITY SHOW HOST
- James Corden, The World’s Best
- Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games
- Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
- Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
REALITY SHOW COMPETITION
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
- At Home With Amy Sedaris
- Documentary Now!
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
- Saturday Night Live
- Who Is America?
VARIETY TALK SERIES
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert