Emmy Awards 2024: All the Winners
Misc.

Emmy Winners for 2020

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 21, 2020 @ 12:11 am

Tonight the 2020 Emmys aired on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. It was an interesting night and one that broke records, thanks to Schitt’s Creek sweeping the comedy category. Check out the winners below and congratulations to all!

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”
Modern Family, “Finale Part 2”
Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov”
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown, “Aberfan”
The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”
Homeland, “Prisoners of War”
The Morning Show, “The Interview”
Ozark, “Fire Pink”
Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”
Succession, “Hunting”
Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”
Normal People, “Episode 5”
Unorthodox
Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”
Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning”
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

See also  The Office! A Musical Parody to Go on Tour

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish 
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession 
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve 
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy 
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine 
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek 
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure 
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

See also  Dancing With The Stars Recap for Disney Villains Night

Nicholas Braun, Succession 
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession 
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale 
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld 
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession 
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”
The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)”
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite”
What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts”
What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”
What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”
Better Call Saul, “Bagman”
The Crown, “Aberfan”
Ozark, “All In”
Ozark, “Boss Fight”
Ozark, “Fire Pink”
Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Mrs. America, “Shirley”
Normal People, “Episode 3”
Unbelievable, “Episode 1”
Unorthodox, “Part One”
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Governors Award: Tyler Perry

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  Will Smith, Chris Rock Get Into Altercation at Oscars

Related posts:

  1. Emmys 2022: All The Winners
  2. Emmy Award Nominees Announced
  3. Emmy Odds: Predictions and Favorites
  4. Emmy Awards 2021: The Nominees!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *