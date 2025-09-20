CBS Announces NYCC 2025 Panels

CBS Studios is back at New York Comic Con, offering exclusive first looks, panel discussions, screenings and unique fan experiences. Attendees can look forward to exciting presentations from fan-favorite series and franchises, including the “Star Trek” universe and the new Paramount+ original series NCIS: TONY & ZIVA.

Additional details about the panels and experiences below:

NCIS: TONY & ZIVA Panel in Room 405: Scene-stealing duo Tony and Ziva are back in NCIS: TONY & ZIVA, the newest installment of the NCIS franchise on Paramount+! The show fans have waited a decade for finds Ziva and Tony reunited with their daughter Tali in Paris, only to be forced to go on the run across Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked. Join us for an action-packed screening followed by an exclusive conversation with series stars and executive producers Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly unraveling all the espionage, intrigue and romance. Thursday, Oct. 9 , 2:00-3:00 PM, ET, Room 405

“Star Trek” Universe Panel on Empire Stage: The fan-favorite “Star Trek” universe panel returns to New York Comic Con, featuring exclusive sneak peeks and conversations with cast members and producers from the Paramount+ Original STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS and the upcoming new series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY. Plus, more exciting reveals and surprises for fans in attendance that you won’t want to miss! Saturday, Oct. 11 , 3:15-4:15 PM, ET, Empire Stage

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS cast members scheduled to appear include Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Martin Quinn alongside executive producers and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY cast members scheduled to appear include Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, Zoë Steiner with Paul Giamatti along with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY Interactive Experience: To celebrate the upcoming original series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY, Paramount+ is bringing an immersive, interactive experience to New York Comic Con where fans and newcomers alike can step into the role of a cadet-in-training. Each person will receive a personalized ID badge to track their progress as they tackle various hands-on challenges that put their skills to the test. At the end of the training program, participants are given a recommended discipline path for their future at the Academy, and walk away with an exclusive STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY giveaway. Thursday, Oct. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 11 , 10:00 AM-7:00 PM, ET and Sunday, Oct. 12 , 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, ET. Booth 1723.