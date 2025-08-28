Misc.

Disney Announces Descendants/Zombies Tour

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 9, 2024 @ 1:46 pm

Disney Concerts, Disney Branded Television and AEG Presents jointly revealed tour dates and ticket sale information for the “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour,” a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025. Joshua Colley from “Descendants: The Rise of Red” and Mekonnen Knife from “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires” also have been added to the previously announced talent lineup of Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton and Dara Reneé.

An exclusive presale for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will be available Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 p.m. local time. U.S. subscribers can visit Disneyplus.com/perks for more information, or they should look for additional communication from Disney+ beginning Nov. 12. Subscribers in Canada should follow @DisneyPlusCA to learn more.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m. local time. These exclusive offers can include a group photo opportunity with “Worlds Collide Tour” talent, access to a preshow VIP soundcheck (including song performance and Q&A session), an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. local time HERE.

The arena tour will celebrate the high-energy music from Disney’s “Descendants” and “Zombies” franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars. Amy Tinkham will serve as the tour’s creative director. Tinkham has directed a wide-ranging number of productions including Aerosmith tours, Cirque du Soleil and Melissa Etheridge’s Broadway show. The concerts will mark a nostalgic return to tours like Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana and High School Musical.

The “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” will kick off in San Diego, California (Pechanga Arena), and conclude in Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena). The full tour schedule is as follows:

July 17            San Diego, Calif.                     Pechanga Arena San Diego
July 19            San Jose, Calif.                      Sap Center At San Jose
July 20            Sacramento, Calif.                  Golden 1 Center
July 22            Anaheim, Calif.                       Honda Center
July 23            Los Angeles, Calif.                 Crypto.com Arena
July 25            Phoenix, Ariz.                         Footprint Center
July 26            Las Vegas, Nev.                     T-Mobile Arena
July 28            Denver, Colo.                          Ball Arena
July 30            Oklahoma City, Okla.             Paycom Center
Aug. 1             Kansas City, Mo.                    T-Mobile Center
Aug. 2             St. Louis, Mo.                          Enterprise Center
Aug. 4             Minneapolis, Minn.                 Target Center
Aug. 5             Milwaukee, Wis.                      Fiserv Forum
Aug. 6             Rosemont, Ill.                          Allstate Arena
Aug. 8             Indianapolis, Ind.                    Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 9             Louisville, Ky.                          KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 10           Cincinnati, Ohio                      Heritage Bank Center
Aug. 12           Columbus, Ohio                      Schottenstein Center
Aug. 13           Cleveland, Ohio                      Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Aug. 14           Pittsburgh, Pa.                        PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 16           Toronto, Onterio                     Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 17           Detroit, Mich.                          Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 19           Buffalo, N.Y.                           KeyBank Center
Aug. 20           Philadelphia, Pa.                     Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 21           New York, N.Y.                       Madison Square Garden
Aug. 23           Belmont Park, N.Y.                 UBS Arena
Aug. 24           Newark, N.J.                           Prudential Center
Aug. 25           Boston, Mass.                         TD Garden
Aug. 27           Baltimore, Md.                        CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 29           Charlottesville, Va.                 John Paul Jones Arena
Aug. 30           Greensboro, N.C.                   First Horizon Coliseum
Aug. 31           Raleigh, N.C.                          Lenovo Center
Sept. 2            Atlanta, Ga.                             State Farm Arena
Sept. 3            Nashville, Tenn.                      Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 5            Tampa, Fla.                            Amalie Arena
Sept. 6            Sunrise, Fla.                           Amerant Bank Arena
Sept. 7            Orlando, Fla.                           Kia Center
Sept. 9            Jacksonville, Fla.                    Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 11          Birmingham, Ala.                    Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Sept. 12          New Orleans, La.                    Smoothie King Center
Sept. 14          Houston, Texas                      Toyota Center
Sept. 15          Austin, Texas                          Moody Center
Sept. 16          Fort Worth, Texas                   Dickies Arena

For additional details, please visit www.descendantszombiestour.com.

