Disney Announces Descendants/Zombies Tour
Originally posted on November 9, 2024 @ 1:46 pm
Disney Concerts, Disney Branded Television and AEG Presents jointly revealed tour dates and ticket sale information for the “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour,” a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025. Joshua Colley from “Descendants: The Rise of Red” and Mekonnen Knife from “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires” also have been added to the previously announced talent lineup of Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton and Dara Reneé.
An exclusive presale for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will be available Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 p.m. local time. U.S. subscribers can visit Disneyplus.com/perks for more information, or they should look for additional communication from Disney+ beginning Nov. 12. Subscribers in Canada should follow @DisneyPlusCA to learn more.
A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m. local time. These exclusive offers can include a group photo opportunity with “Worlds Collide Tour” talent, access to a preshow VIP soundcheck (including song performance and Q&A session), an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. local time HERE.
The arena tour will celebrate the high-energy music from Disney’s “Descendants” and “Zombies” franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars. Amy Tinkham will serve as the tour’s creative director. Tinkham has directed a wide-ranging number of productions including Aerosmith tours, Cirque du Soleil and Melissa Etheridge’s Broadway show. The concerts will mark a nostalgic return to tours like Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana and High School Musical.
The “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” will kick off in San Diego, California (Pechanga Arena), and conclude in Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena). The full tour schedule is as follows:
July 17 San Diego, Calif. Pechanga Arena San Diego
July 19 San Jose, Calif. Sap Center At San Jose
July 20 Sacramento, Calif. Golden 1 Center
July 22 Anaheim, Calif. Honda Center
July 23 Los Angeles, Calif. Crypto.com Arena
July 25 Phoenix, Ariz. Footprint Center
July 26 Las Vegas, Nev. T-Mobile Arena
July 28 Denver, Colo. Ball Arena
July 30 Oklahoma City, Okla. Paycom Center
Aug. 1 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center
Aug. 2 St. Louis, Mo. Enterprise Center
Aug. 4 Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center
Aug. 5 Milwaukee, Wis. Fiserv Forum
Aug. 6 Rosemont, Ill. Allstate Arena
Aug. 8 Indianapolis, Ind. Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 9 Louisville, Ky. KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 10 Cincinnati, Ohio Heritage Bank Center
Aug. 12 Columbus, Ohio Schottenstein Center
Aug. 13 Cleveland, Ohio Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Aug. 14 Pittsburgh, Pa. PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 16 Toronto, Onterio Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 17 Detroit, Mich. Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 19 Buffalo, N.Y. KeyBank Center
Aug. 20 Philadelphia, Pa. Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 21 New York, N.Y. Madison Square Garden
Aug. 23 Belmont Park, N.Y. UBS Arena
Aug. 24 Newark, N.J. Prudential Center
Aug. 25 Boston, Mass. TD Garden
Aug. 27 Baltimore, Md. CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 29 Charlottesville, Va. John Paul Jones Arena
Aug. 30 Greensboro, N.C. First Horizon Coliseum
Aug. 31 Raleigh, N.C. Lenovo Center
Sept. 2 Atlanta, Ga. State Farm Arena
Sept. 3 Nashville, Tenn. Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 5 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena
Sept. 6 Sunrise, Fla. Amerant Bank Arena
Sept. 7 Orlando, Fla. Kia Center
Sept. 9 Jacksonville, Fla. Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 11 Birmingham, Ala. Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Sept. 12 New Orleans, La. Smoothie King Center
Sept. 14 Houston, Texas Toyota Center
Sept. 15 Austin, Texas Moody Center
Sept. 16 Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
For additional details, please visit www.descendantszombiestour.com.