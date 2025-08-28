Disney Announces Descendants/Zombies Tour

Disney Concerts, Disney Branded Television and AEG Presents jointly revealed tour dates and ticket sale information for the “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour,” a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025. Joshua Colley from “Descendants: The Rise of Red” and Mekonnen Knife from “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires” also have been added to the previously announced talent lineup of Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton and Dara Reneé.

An exclusive presale for Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will be available Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 p.m. local time. U.S. subscribers can visit Disneyplus.com/perks for more information, or they should look for additional communication from Disney+ beginning Nov. 12. Subscribers in Canada should follow @DisneyPlusCA to learn more.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m. local time. These exclusive offers can include a group photo opportunity with “Worlds Collide Tour” talent, access to a preshow VIP soundcheck (including song performance and Q&A session), an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. local time HERE.

The arena tour will celebrate the high-energy music from Disney’s “Descendants” and “Zombies” franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars. Amy Tinkham will serve as the tour’s creative director. Tinkham has directed a wide-ranging number of productions including Aerosmith tours, Cirque du Soleil and Melissa Etheridge’s Broadway show. The concerts will mark a nostalgic return to tours like Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana and High School Musical.

The “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” will kick off in San Diego, California (Pechanga Arena), and conclude in Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena). The full tour schedule is as follows:

July 17 San Diego, Calif. Pechanga Arena San Diego

July 19 San Jose, Calif. Sap Center At San Jose

July 20 Sacramento, Calif. Golden 1 Center

July 22 Anaheim, Calif. Honda Center

July 23 Los Angeles, Calif. Crypto.com Arena

July 25 Phoenix, Ariz. Footprint Center

July 26 Las Vegas, Nev. T-Mobile Arena

July 28 Denver, Colo. Ball Arena

July 30 Oklahoma City, Okla. Paycom Center

Aug. 1 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center

Aug. 2 St. Louis, Mo. Enterprise Center

Aug. 4 Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center

Aug. 5 Milwaukee, Wis. Fiserv Forum

Aug. 6 Rosemont, Ill. Allstate Arena

Aug. 8 Indianapolis, Ind. Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 9 Louisville, Ky. KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 10 Cincinnati, Ohio Heritage Bank Center

Aug. 12 Columbus, Ohio Schottenstein Center

Aug. 13 Cleveland, Ohio Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug. 14 Pittsburgh, Pa. PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 16 Toronto, Onterio Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 17 Detroit, Mich. Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 19 Buffalo, N.Y. KeyBank Center

Aug. 20 Philadelphia, Pa. Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 21 New York, N.Y. Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 Belmont Park, N.Y. UBS Arena

Aug. 24 Newark, N.J. Prudential Center

Aug. 25 Boston, Mass. TD Garden

Aug. 27 Baltimore, Md. CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 29 Charlottesville, Va. John Paul Jones Arena

Aug. 30 Greensboro, N.C. First Horizon Coliseum

Aug. 31 Raleigh, N.C. Lenovo Center

Sept. 2 Atlanta, Ga. State Farm Arena

Sept. 3 Nashville, Tenn. Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 5 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena

Sept. 6 Sunrise, Fla. Amerant Bank Arena

Sept. 7 Orlando, Fla. Kia Center

Sept. 9 Jacksonville, Fla. Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 11 Birmingham, Ala. Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Sept. 12 New Orleans, La. Smoothie King Center

Sept. 14 Houston, Texas Toyota Center

Sept. 15 Austin, Texas Moody Center

Sept. 16 Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena

For additional details, please visit www.descendantszombiestour.com.