Demi Moore Shares AFI Movie Choice

October 15, 2025 Sammi Turano Movies 0

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 29: Demi Moore attends the Monot show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 29, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Originally posted on May 20, 2020 @ 4:34 pm

Demi Moore announced today’s AFI Movie Club selection: WHAT A WAY TO GO! The film stars the 40th AFI Life Achievement Award recipient, Shirley MacLaine, and also features Gene Kelly who received the 13th AFI Life Achievement Award.

DID YOU KNOW? The extravagant production included 72 costume changes for Shirley MacLaine. The cost of costumes was estimated at $375,000, including a $10,000 fox fur coat and diamonds by Harry Winston.

