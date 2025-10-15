Demi Moore Shares AFI Movie Choice

Demi Moore announced today’s AFI Movie Club selection: WHAT A WAY TO GO! The film stars the 40th AFI Life Achievement Award recipient, Shirley MacLaine, and also features Gene Kelly who received the 13th AFI Life Achievement Award.

DID YOU KNOW? The extravagant production included 72 costume changes for Shirley MacLaine. The cost of costumes was estimated at $375,000, including a $10,000 fox fur coat and diamonds by Harry Winston.