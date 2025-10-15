Naomi Watts Chooses Terms of Endearment for AFI Movie Choice

October 14, 2025 Sammi Turano Movies 0

Originally posted on May 10, 2020 @ 6:04 pm

Naomi Watts announced today’s AFI Movie Club selection: TERMS OF ENDEARMENT. AFI Life Achievement Award recipients Shirley MacLaine (2012) and Jack Nicholson (1994) came together to help bring you to tears in TERMS OF ENDEARMENT. The film’s director, James L. Brooks, is the Artistic Director of the AFI Conservatory.

Trivia: Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger were both nominated for the Best Actress Oscar® for their work in TERMS OF ENDEARMENT. MacLaine took home the award and, in her acceptance speech, said, “Films and life are like clay, waiting for us to mold it.”

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. This Week’s AFI Movie Choices
  2. Robert De Niro Makes AFI Movie Announcement
  3. Elisabeth Moss Chooses AFI Movie Club Selection
  4. Eva Longoria’s AFI Movie Club Pick
See also  Celebrity Spotlight: Marc Hawes
About Sammi Turano 7413 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*