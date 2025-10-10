Elisabeth Moss Chooses AFI Movie Club Selection

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Elisabeth Moss is seen outside good morning america on February 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Elisabeth Moss announces today’s AFI Movie Club selection: WHEN HARRY MET SALLY… The film is celebrated across a number of AFI’s lists – and shows up at #6 on AFI’s 10 TOP 10 list of the greatest romantic comedies of all time!

DID YOU KNOW? The film’s famous line – “I’ll have what she’s having” (#33 on AFI’s Top 100 Quotes) – was delivered by Rob Reiner’s mother! Watch this exclusive AFI Archive clip of Nora Ephron, Rob Reiner and Billy Crystal discussing the famous diner scene.

                       

