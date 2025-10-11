Alicia Silverstone Shares AFI Movie Choice

October 10, 2025

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Alicia Silverstone visits the SiriusXM Studios on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Alicia Silverstone announced her AFI Movie Club selection: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.

This movie appears on three of AFI’s lists of the greatest American films – AFI’s 100 YEARS…100 SONGS, AFI’s 100 YEARS…100 CHEERS and AFI’s 100 YEARS OF MUSICALS and ranks #7 on AFI’s Top 10 list of the greatest animated films of all time!

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST was also the first animated feature to be nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award®.

