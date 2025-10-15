Lena Dunham Chooses AFI Movie of the Day

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham announced the latest AFI Movie Club selection: SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE. The film stars Meg Ryan and AFI Life Achievement Award honoree Tom Hanks and is included on AFI’s lists of cinema’s greatest love stories and greatest romantic comedies!

DID YOU KNOW? One of Nora Ephron’s stated goals was to give every single character a “moment.” One of her favorite examples in SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE is when the mailman has a silly conversation with Jonah about cures for hiccups.

