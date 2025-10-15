Jessica Biel Announces Today’s AFI Movie

October 14, 2025 Sammi Turano Movies 0

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jessica Biel attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Originally posted on May 12, 2020 @ 3:24 pm

Jessica Biel announced today’s AFI Movie Club selection: EASY RIDER. The film was selected for both AFI’s original and 10th Anniversary lists of the greatest American films of all time, and “Born to Be Wild” was recognized by AFI as one of the greatest songs ever featured in a film. EASY RIDER’s journey to the big screen included AFI Life Achievement Award recipient Jack Nicholson.

TRIVIA:  Although the screenplay was written by the stars of the film – Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper, along with novelist Terry Southern – a great deal of the movie ended up improvised.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Alicia Silverstone Shares AFI Movie Choice
  2. Naomi Watts Chooses Terms of Endearment for AFI Movie Choice
  3. Vince Gilligan Announces New AFI Movie Club Selection
  4. Lena Dunham Chooses AFI Movie of the Day
See also  Finding Ophelia Sneak Peek
About Sammi Turano 7412 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*