The Masked Singer Recap for 4/9/2025

It is Decades Night on Fox’s The Masked Singer. The remaining Group C contestants will perform, with one of them being revealed at the end of the night.

Yorkie: She chose a song from the sixties in honor of her mom, who raised her as a single mom. This caused her to grow up fast and keep her heart guarded….and there is no way this isn’t Erika Jayne. Every clue fits from the diamond encrusted gavel to the single mom story to the comment about being cold. It HAS to be Erika.

She sings Stop! In The Name of Love by The Supremes and it is such a good way to start the show. I love her stage presence and overall cuteness.

60s Inspired Clue: Show Dog on a record, which representing her being on one of the biggest shows out there.

Guesses: Lori Loughlin, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne

Mad Scientist: He chooses the 2010s to represent his career highlighting decade where he won almost award under the sun. At the time, he was at the height of his career, but it soon fell apart. However, he is stronger than ever now and loves himself.

He sings Love Yourself by Justin Bieber and is quite good. His performance is simple and moving with lots of sweet moments.

2010s Inspired Clue: It is a tablet with season 4 on it to represent someone from that season that he performed with in the past.

Guesses: Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton Billy Ray Cyrus

Nessy: He takes us to the 80s to represent mullets, MTV and camcorders….and his love of REO Speedwagon and love songs. This represents his own career based on love songs and says one of his songs is a popular wedding song.

He sings Can’t Fight This Feeling by REO Speedwagon and it is an interesting way to end this round. I like how beautiful his voice is and how the performance is raw and simple.

80s Inspired Clue: It is a boombox with a tape that says Bieber and Puth, representing people who covered his music and scored him cool dad points.

Guesses: Dave Matthews, Daryl Hall, Pat Monahan

Bret Michaels has rocked out with Nessy and he will be shocked if no one guesses his identity.

The first singer to move on to the Lucky Six is……Mad Scientist Monster, which means that Yorkie and Nessy will compete in the Battle Royale. The sing Hard to Handle by Otis Redding. Both do a good job, and it is anyone’s guess as to who will make it to the next round.

Detective Lucky Duck returns with the Golden Ear Trophy. It will go to the judge who gets the most correct final guesses.

The contestant going home tonight is…..Yorkie!

Her final Crack the Case Clue is….a pair of black knee high boots custom made just for her….and there is no way this isn’t Erika Jayne.

Final guesses: Lori Loughlin, Paris Hilton, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne.

Yorkie is none other than…..ERIKA JAYNE!!!!! I knew it had to be her!!!

More next week, stay tuned!