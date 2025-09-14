Critics Choice Awards 2025 TV Nominations Announced

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 30THANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Evil (Paramount+)

Industry (HBO | Max)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Old Man (FX)

Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Shanola Hampton – Found (NBC)

Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found (NBC)

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Sam Reid – Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)

Anna Sawai – Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

Hacks (HBO | Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher (FX)

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)

The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)

Música (Prime Video)

Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)

Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer (HBO | Max)

Hugh Grant – The Regime (HBO | Max)

Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)

Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix)

Leila George – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Three Women (Starz)

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)

La Máquina (Hulu)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO | Max)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Senna (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Invincible (Prime Video)

The Simpsons (Fox)

X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

BEST TALK SHOW

Hot Ones (YouTube)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)

Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)