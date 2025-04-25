Critics Choice Awards Announces Date for 2026 Show

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that the 31stannual Critics Choice Awards will take place onSunday, January 4, 2026. Returning to E! for the second year in a row, the telecast will also air live across USA Network from 7:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The star-studded show will once again be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and will continue its combined film and television awards format, honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement.

“The Critics Choice Association is excited to kick off awards season as the first major televised show of 2026,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “In our expanded partnership with E! and USA Network, we’re joined again in our shared mission to uplift the creative community and their incredible work – while also deepening our relationship with live events audiences and awards devotees alike. Together, we are proud to continue making the Critics Choice Awards a can’t-miss awards season destination, delivering unforgettable speeches and momentum-building moments championing our industry’s best. CCA is excited to build upon our three-decades of experience driving the awards conversation and, this year, take the lead with our show on January 4.”

“We’re honored to collaborate with the Critics Choice Association and bring this prestigious event to our audiences across E! and USA Network,” said Val Boreland, President, Entertainment, “SpinCo.” “As this distinguished ceremony continues to be one of the most anticipated nights of awards season, we can’t wait to kick off awards season with CCA in celebrating Hollywood’s biggest moments of the year.”

TV nominations for the annual event will be announced on Thursday, December 4, and film nominations will be announced on Friday, December 5.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The 31stannual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

