Keith Urban Headlines The Road

CBS announced today that four-time GRAMMY® Award winner Keith Urban will headline the CBS Original THE ROAD, a new music competition series from executive producers Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, Lee Metzger and David Glasser. This series highlights Urban and Shelton’s journey to discover the next big musician, with emerging talents (to be announced) opening for him at music venues across America. The special performances featured in the series will be filmed in Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee, with the full schedule revealed today. THE ROAD is set to premiere in fall 2025.

“I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists,” says Urban. “Paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can’t be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance or how to work the crowd. For me, touring has always been my first love. It’s where the rubber meets the road. But it’s the only road to take if you want to be a performer.”

Keith Urban will perform songs, including his current single, “Straight Line,” from his recently released album HIGH, as well as some of his biggest hits, at special performances throughout America. At each location, emerging musicians will take the stage as Urban’s opening acts before he performs. The audience will have the opportunity to influence which musicians will continue on the tour and move to the next city.

THE ROAD special performances featuring Keith Urban and emerging musicians schedule:

Sunday, March 2 – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth, Texas

Wednesday, March 5 – The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas

Sunday, March 9 – Oklahoma Ranch in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Wednesday, March 12 – Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla.

Monday, March 24 – Minglewood Hall in Memphis, Tenn.

Friday, March 28 – Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn.

Wednesday, April 2 – Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

Tickets to every special performance along the road are free and will be allotted on a first come, first serve basis. Click here for more details and to reserve your tickets.

About the CBS Original THE ROAD

THE ROAD offers viewers a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring musician. With exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry, viewers will see what happens when some of the best up-and-coming performers pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Glasser’s 101 Studios with Shelton and Metzger’s Lucky Horseshoe Productions. Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser serve as executive producers. Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger serve as executive producers for Lucky Horseshoe Productions.

About Keith Urban

Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion for music. This, when combined with his authenticity, talent and driving musical inquisitiveness, helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He’s won four GRAMMY® Awards, thirteen CMAs (including 2x Entertainer of the Year), fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums, which have produced more than 10 BILLION streams.

Urban describes his latest release HIGH, his 11thsolo album, as a “musical journey, through themes of life and human connection”. Songs like “Messed Up As Me,” “Go Home W U” with Lainey Wilson, “Break the Chain,” “Wildside” and the album’s current single “Straight Line” feature huge hook choruses, shredding (guitar) solos, optimism, celebratory fun and personal revelation.

Those songs, as well as Urban’s incredible catalogue of hits including “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, “Wasted Time”, “Somebody Like You,” “Long Hot Summer” and “One Too Many,” his duet with P!nk, will take centerstage this summer, when Urban returns to the road. The HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR starts in May with concerts throughout the United States, Canada and Australia.

