CBS Announces 2023 Finale Dates

TV News

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on April 3, 2023 @ 5:00 pm

CBS today announced season finale dates for its original primetime comedies, dramas and unscripted series for the 2022-2023 broadcast season.

Thursday, May 11

8:30-9:00 PM

GHOSTS (second season finale)

Friday, May 12

8:00-9:00 PM

S.W.A.T. (part one of the sixth season finale)

Sunday, May 14

9:00-10:00 PM

10:00-11:00 PM

Monday, May 15

10:00-11:00 PM

EAST NEW YORK (season one finale)

NCIS: LOS ANGELES (first part of the two-part series finale)

NCIS: HAWAI`I (first part of the second season finale)

Wednesday, May 17

9:00-11:00 PM

TRUE LIES (two-part first season finale)

Thursday, May 18

8:00-9:00 PM

9:00-10:00 PM

10:00-11:00 PM

YOUNG SHELDON (sixth season finale)

SO HELP ME TODD (first season finale)

CSI: VEGAS (second season finale)

Friday, May 19

8:00-9:00 PM

S.W.A.T. (second part of the sixth season finale)

9:00-10:00 PM

10:00-11:00 PM

FIRE COUNTRY (first season finale)

BLUE BLOODS (13th season finale)

Sunday, May 21

8:00-9:00 PM

THE EQUALIZER (season three finale)

9:00-10:00 PM

NCIS: LOS ANGELES (second part of the series finale)

10:00-11:00 PM

CBS Presents A SALUTE TO NCIS: LOS ANGELES, an ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT special

Monday, May 22

8:00-8:30 PM

THE NEIGHBORHOOD (fifth season finale)

8:30-9:00 PM

BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (fourth season finale)

9:00-10:00 PM

NCIS (20th season finale)

10:00-11:00 PM

NCIS: HAWAI`I (second part of the second season finale)

Tuesday, May 23

8:00-9:00 PM

FBI (100th episode and fifth season finale)

9:00-10:00 PM

FBI: INTERNATIONAL (second season finale)

10:00-11:00 PM

FBI: MOST WANTED (fourth season finale)

Wednesday, May 24

8:00-11:00 PM

SURVIVOR (three-hour 44th edition finale)
