Drake and Josh Star Drake Bell Reported Missing and Endangered

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on April 17, 2023 @ 7:00 pm

Drake and Josh star Drake Bell is missing, TVGrapevine has learned. The Daytona Beach Police Department released the following statement, stating that the actor, whose legal name is Jared, is considered to be endangered.

 

Via the department’s Facebook:

Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m. He is considered missing and endangered.

If you know where he is or have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us

This is a developing story and we will give updates as they become available.

 

