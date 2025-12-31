31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Unsung Heroes

To end 2025 on a high note, I want to honor some of the unsung heroes of the year. While there were many people in the media who made a huge difference, there are two people who consistently do the right thing and help the community through their hard work in helping others, bringing criminals to justice and being overall incredible humans.

Yes, I am talking about John and Callahan Walsh. Those of you who know me and are familiar with this site know I have been following their careers for years, both by interviewing the men themselves and by recapping their shows, as well as giving follow ups to their cases.

These two men are known for their work on America’s Most Wanted, In Pursuit with John Walsh and for running the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. All three of these projects have helped put criminals behind bars, bring closure to families who have lost loved ones and help try and bring missing people home where they belong.

In addition, they have joined forces with Harris Faulkner, Elizabeth Smart and Derrick Levasseur to create America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, a spinoff that helps bring awareness to other missing persons cases.

These are the heroes of our society. They are the ones who help others. For this, they are our unsung heroes of 2025.