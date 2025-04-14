Night Court Gets Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon Alums for Finale

In a collision between “Night Court” and “The Big Bang Theory” universe, Simon Helberg and Raegan Revord will guest star on the NBC comedy’s season three finale on Tuesday, May 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Helberg will appear in a game-changing cameo that could really shake things up for Abby.

Revord will play Shelby, a teenage runaway who is inclined to marry her soulmate, in an homage to the iconic Michael J. Fox episode from the original series.

Also, in the first of back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m., Marsha Warfield will return in her iconic role as Roz. Other guest stars include recent Critics’ Choice winner, Michael Urie and Ryan Hansen.

SIMON HELBERG

Simon Helberg played Howard Wolowitz on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” from 2007-19. His on-screen wife was played by “Night Court” star and executive producer Melissa Rauch. Helberg won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance and was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his appearance in “Florence Foster Jenkins.” He returns for Season 2 of Peacock’s “Poker Face” opposite Natasha Lyonne and is currently in production on Jonathan Glatzer’s” The Audacity” for AMC opposite Billy Magnussen and Zach Galifianakis.

“Funnest Judge in the City” (May 6, 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Abby suspects the courthouse’s new “fun judge” (guest star Michael Urie) may not be as fun as he seems. Gurgs must regain control when her new courthouse welcome video, starring Roz (guest star Marsha Warfield), takes on a life of its own.

“A Decent Proposal” (May 6, 8:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Abby finds herself in charge of two runaway teens who are determined to be married. Dan and Julianne balk at the idea that they’ve become friends. A surprise appearance by a mysterious stranger turns Abby’s world upside down.