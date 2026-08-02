Big Brother 28 Recap for 8/2/2026

Previously, on Big Brother 28 on CBS, Mallory won BB Blockbuster and was saved from elimination.

Jason was sent home after a meltdown to end all meltdowns at Mallory’s tea party.

Julie Chen Moonves revealed that Jason was actually quite popular with America and came in the top three each week in the BB Time Capsule vote.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother.

La Trice is determined to keep herself safe after being on the block this week.

Mallory is thrilled she dodged a bullet once again.

Melody is glad Mallory is safe, but upset La Trice stayed and Jason went home. She says this HOH comp is important and the power needs to shift in the house.

Kamu thinks this was the perfect week for his game.

Barrett and Mallory celebrate her victory.

Haley is public enemy number one in Melody’s eyes due to Haley constantly insulting her and making nasty comments about her body and clothes. She, Taylor and Mallory seem to want to make her the target.

Angela and Haley want to target Drew and Melody if one of them win.

Devens realizes Drew and Barrett seem to be playing the middle and calls them out (via flashback) and wants them out ASAP.

HOH Comp time! They are heading to September 28th, 1888. It is a very old school vibe, with newspapers (Extra! Extra!), old stores and slop houses. Each round has everyone going to stores and observing their contents, going back to the slop house, waiting for Jack the Ripper clues and hiding in the correct room without getting caught by Jack the Ripper. The last one standing wins.

One by one, everyone is eliminated…..with Haley being the last one standing….and becoming the HOH!

Devens thinks he is safe, making him happy not only about this, but also because he can save the Diamond POV for another day.

Mallory worries about being on the block again.

Melody is also upset and is comforted by Drew, who wonders how things will go. He thinks he may be safe since he is in the Tool Shed alliance.

Haley and Devens make fun of Taylor’s candy preferences and talk about how people are gossiping about her….so she has a lot of targets.

Taylor wants to help La Trice in the game and tries to explain her plans to her.

Haley shows off her HOH room….and to tell people that if they are trash talking her, they better not steal her food or think they are welcome in her room.

La Trice talks to Haley and tells her about conversations she heard between Mallory and Melody saying they don’t like Haley.

Dee gets the BB Time Capsule and wins the BB Bribe Power. She can exchange $5000 for a gameplay move at any time in the game.

Haley calls out Melody, who tells her the truth. They then talk gameplay, with Melody saying she would have put Haley on the block if she won and this earns her ‘a first class ticket on the block.’

Haley plans on putting either Drew or Barrett on the block as a pawn and questions them on where they stand with Mallory. Barrett does not like this idea and makes him realize he is in the bottom of the Tool Shed alliance, saying he is ‘removing the tattoo, leaving the fan club and saying it is a stupid name for an alliance.’

Drew wishes she would just tell him what she is planning instead of beating around the bush. He also thinks it is confusing and stupid to make this move.

Nomination time! Melody, Taylor and Drew are on the block.

Needless to say, there are three very unhappy bunnies in the house.

Who will win POV? Will someone get backdoored? Will the mean girl energy ever stop? Is Barrett going to leave the Tool Shed alliance? Whatever happened to the budding showmance between Melody and Drew?

These questions, and many others, will be answered on the next episode of Big Brother!