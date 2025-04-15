America’s Most Wanted Specials Announced

FOX GOES ALL-IN ON “AMERICA”

WITH THE ALL-NEW THREE WEEK EVENT SERIES

AMERICA’S MOST WANTED: MISSING PERSONS

AND CELEBRATES THE LEGENDARY JOHN WALSH IN THE ALL-NEW SPECIAL

AMERICA’S MOST WANTED: JOHN WALSH’S DIRTY DOZEN

AMERICA’S MOST WANTED: MISSING PERSONS,

HOSTED BY MULTIPLE EMMY AWARD-WINNING ANCHORHARRIS FAULKNER

PREMIERES MONDAY, APRIL 28 AT 8PM ET/PT,

FOLLOWED BY AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF AMERICA’S MOST WANTED ON FOX

AMERICA’S MOST WANTED: JOHN WALSH’S DIRTY DOZEN

AIRS WEDNESDAY, MAY 14 AT 8PM ET/PT ON FOX

ABOUT AMERICA’S MOST WANTED: MISSING PERSONS:

Hosted by FOX News Channel Emmy award-winning anchor Harris Faulkner, America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons is an all-new format that centers on finding missing people and reuniting them with their families. Each week, a panel composed of esteemed crime experts will dive deep into analyzing various missing person cases, and multiple panelists will travel on-location for a field investigation, in hopes of gaining additional insight of the case under discussion. Faulkner and the expert panelists will further urge fellow viewers to participate as armchair detectives by providing tips to help law enforcement find missing individuals and bring closure to families. America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Dan Martin and John Ferracane. Martin also serves as showrunner. The all-new three-week event series America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons premieres Monday, April 28 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX and next day on Hulu.

ABOUT AMERICA’S MOST WANTED: JOHN WALSH’S DIRTY DOZEN:

As prolific and Emmy-Award winning series host John Walsh hits a milestone of hosting 1,100 episodes of America’s Most Wanted and helping capture 1,198 fugitives, America’s Most Wanted: John Walsh’s Dirty Dozen looks back at the origin story of this groundbreaking true crime series and how America’s Most Wanted began back in 1988. John, alongside his son Callahan Walsh, will explore the America’s Most Wanted tape vault as John personally walks viewers through his proudest and most influential captures of all time, his dirty dozen! America’s Most Wanted: John Walsh’s Dirty Dozen is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. The special is executive produced by John Ferracane and John Walsh. Ferracane also serves as showrunner. America’s Most Wanted returns with an all-new season Monday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX and next day on Hulu. America’s Most Wanted:John Walsh’s Dirty Dozen airs Wednesday, May 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX and next day on Hulu.

ABOUT HARRIS FAULKNER:

Harris Faulkner is a multiple Emmy award-winning anchor for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in 2005 and currently helms two top-rated daily daytime programs The Faulkner Focus, and Outnumbered where she serves as a co-host. In January 2025, The Faulkner Focus beat ABC’s The View in overall viewership.

Throughout her career, Faulkner has interviewed many notable figures and has also covered numerous global news events, including the 2020 pandemic, the 2016 and 2024 Republican and Democratic National Conventions, the Sandy Hook mass shooting, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the death of Whitney Houston, the 2013 government shutdown, the AIDS crisis in South Africa, and the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway. She has also played an integral role in FNC’s election coverage. During the 2024 political cycle, Faulkner hosted the only town hall of the election focused on women’s issues with then presidential candidate Donald Trump and also co-moderated the National Association of Black Journalists’ interview with Trump.

Faulkner has received six Emmy Awards for her successful work in local television news and also received the National Headliner Award for Best Newscast for her coverage of Sen. Paul Wellstone’s fatal plane crash in 2003. In 2024, she was honored as one of She Leads America’s 2024 Christian Women of Distinction. Faulkner was recently recognized by Southern University and A&M College as its first recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence and Lifetime Achievement to acknowledge her contributions to journalism and community.

A bestselling author, Faulkner’s 2022 “Faith Still Moves Mountains,” published by FOX News Books reached number one on the New York Times bestseller list. In May 2024, Faulkner hosted a FOX Nation special entitled Footsteps of My Father, in which she retraced her father’s service during the Vietnam War and in 2018, she authored “9 Rules of Engagement: A Military Brat’s Guide to Life and Success.”

ABOUT JOHN WALSH:

John Walsh is the Emmy®-winning, longtime host and executive producer of America’s Most Wanted – the groundbreaking reality program that helped law enforcement capture 1,198 dangerous fugitives and brought home more than 50 missing children since its debut in 1988.

John never sought the role of crime fighter and victims’ advocate, but it has been his life’s mission since July 27, 1981 – the day his 6-year-old child, Adam, was abducted from a shopping mall near his home in Hollywood, Florida. Adam was found murdered two weeks later. The case remained unsolved for 27 years. But in December 2008, after a long investigation, Adam’s case was finally closed.

The Walshes’ experience showed them that the nation was in desperate need of a coordinated national response to the issues of missing and sexually exploited children. Together, they founded the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in 1984, after President Ronald Reagan signed the “Missing Children’s Assistance Act.” The Walshes remain very active with NCMEC and continue to fight for victims’ rights and for justice throughout the United States and wherever children or crime victims are in need.