Masterchef Junior Recap for 5/12/2022
  • BAKE SALE TIME! Desserts make me so happy.
  • The teams have to make cream puffs, cookies, bars and cupcakes for their bake sale. Their work will be tasted by kids and the judges will pick a winner.
  • Ivy and Cruz are team captains.
  • Team Red: Ivy, Eva, Liya, Molly
  • Team Blue: Cruz, Grayson, Abir, A’Dan
  • So…it is boys vs. girls.
  • Linzer cookies are delightful, but kind of difficult to make–kudos to the Blue Team on making it though.
  • Blondies with M&Ms….YUMMMM.
  • Poor Abir is struggling with the shortbread dough. 🙁
  • Did Eva put water in her butter? Why?
  • It is so sweet that Grayson is helping Abir.
  • Cruz is a good leader to make sure everyone works together.
  • The red team is doing well individually and together.
  • Abir is struggling a lot and everyone pressuring him and yelling at him isn’t helping either.
  • Ivy set a cloth on fire and doesn’t seem too upset. However, Chef Gordon Ramsay feels differently.
  • Now both teams are struggling with food not being cooked properly.
  • A’Dan’s brownies get messed up, so now he has TEN minutes to make a new kind of bar. Rice Krispie treats would have worked in a pinch, but he made something that looks like turds. However, since it is kids and kids are into poop and poop jokes, it might work.
  • The berry cupcake looks so delicious–no clue what Victoria sponge is, but I would try it in an instant.
  • The blue team is being so nice to Abir, despite the fact that his cookie didn’t go over well with the judges.
  • The chocolate cornflake bar A’Dan made tasted good according to the judges, but it wasn’t appealing in terms of looks.
  • Liya is my favorite by default for making a red velvet cupcake–my favorite.
  • At least Ivy knows her frosting was a mistake.
  • Red team wins!
  • The blue team will now face elimination.
  • Cruz is safe!
  • Grayson is safe!
  • A’Dan is safe!
  • Abir is eliminated. I just want to hug him! The judges are so sweet to him as they say goodbye.
  • More next week, stay tuned!
